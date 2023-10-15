Rep. Rogers Schemes with Dems! Who Gets the Speakership?

Jim Jordan doesn’t have the necessary 217 votes yet to become Speaker, and if some moderate and liberal Republicans have their way, Rep. Jordan won’t win. They appear to be holding out for Speaker McCarthy’s return. If he does return, he will owe Democrats.

As we reported, Uniparty Rep. Mike Rogers is working with Democrats to stop Jim Jordan so he can get Kevin McCarthy in office.

As of Friday, 55 House Republicans said they’d refuse to vote for Jordan on the floor, but supporters have been working all weekend to flip those votes.

According to reporter Simon Ateba, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), under fire for reportedly trying to derail Jim Jordan’s nomination for Speaker, is allegedly working on a deal to hand the Speakership to the Democrats.

Since Jordan was nominated a few days ago, he’s been attacked for his history of support for Donald Trump. “Suddenly, he is accused of allegedly conspiring or approving the alleged overthrow of the U.S. government on January 6, 2021,” Ateba said.

The media and some Republicans falsely describe Rep. Jordan as trying to overthrow the government on J6 and claiming the “GOP elevates” an extremist.

The leader of Democrats in the House held a news event and called Jordan the leader of “the chaos caucus.” It’s done with the blessing of people like Mike Rogers.

Many say this week might determine where the GOP goes from here ahead of the 2024 elections with several probes stalled and the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden paused.

Even if Rogers gets McCarthy back into the Speakership and not Jeffries, McCarthy will be beholden to Democrats as will Rogers and his comrades.

After Jim Jordan was elected Speaker-Designate on Friday, Speaker Pro Tem @PatrickMcHenry made us take Saturday off, Sunday off, and now MONDAY OFF! The Swamp is trying to delay a vote on the House floor as long as possible, hoping conservatives will move backward to Kevin… pic.twitter.com/Z9SjqiNRz0 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 15, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a rundown of what would happen next. There won’t be an election until next week.

Watch:



Hakeem Jeffries appears to have confirmed that some Republicans are trying to work out a deal with Democrats to sink Jordan.

The plot is ongoing even though McCarthy has endorsed Jordan.

“We heard you talking about a bipartisan solution to resolving this stalemate in the House. Are you actually having conversations behind the scenes with your Republican counterparts about trying to create a bipartisan solution, a governing coalition?” asked Meet The Press host Kristen Welker.

“There are informal conversations that have been underway. When we get back to Washington tomorrow, it’s important to begin to formalize those discussions,” Jeffries responded.

After glorifying his radical colleagues, he said:

“It’s time to end the Republican civil war so we can get back to doing the business of the American people. And we as House Democrats are committed to finding that bipartisan path forward in a meaningful way.”

Watch:

Related