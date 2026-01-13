9 House GOP Want to Fund NED: Globalist, Rogue, Anti-Trump NED

The National Endowment for Democracy is notoriously globalist. President Trump wanted organizations like NED reduced to their statutory functions. The House is trying to fund it.

Since at least 2021, NED has failed to comply with transparency requirements regarding more than $300 million of taxpayer funding it receives from the U.S. Department of State. There are regulations requiring transparency.

The president wants these organizations reduced to their statutory functions. NED, in particular, went from its roots pushing democracy to branding conservatives and popularly elected officials as all authoritarian.

James Pierson writes at The New Criterion:

In truth, the NED has been running its own renegade foreign policy under the guise of promoting democracy. That policy is often at odds with President Trump’s approach. Regarding the Russia–Ukraine war, President Trump has said that he wants to see a negotiated settlement that would end the fighting and stop the drain on America’s resources. The NED has taken a different view, in line with the Biden approach, that the war should continue until Putin withdraws his forces.

Could this have something to do with the funding? The Ukraine War? They will disrupt President Trump’s agenda.

More from Pierson:

The NED was originally set up as a bipartisan operation, but in recent years moved in a highly partisan direction, no doubt related to Trump’s election to the presidency in 2016. At that moment, according to a former director, the NED launched a relentless attack on Donald Trump and the Republican party. During the 2016 campaign, Carl Gershman, the NED ’s former president, published an article in The Washington Post endorsing the claim that Trump worked with Putin to win the election. Afterwards, he contributed to a symposium in that paper on the theme that, following Trump’s victory, American democracy was somehow “broken.” Others at the NED have followed along that partisan path.

They helped the false Putin narrative, and Republicans want to refuel them with $300 million?

As if that isn’t enough, they had a lot to do with the fire and brimstone speech Joe Biden made with a Hellscape setting.

The people behind this speech, the NGOs and far-left activists, haven’t gone anywhere, and they will be back with a vengeance if Trump doesn’t succeed in destroying the source of their reach and funding.

As per NPR, Sean Wilentz, Allida Black, Anne Applebaum, Michael Beschloss, and Jon Meacham wrote the speech.

X influencer Publius calls them RINOs, but it’s so much worse than that. It’s a betrayal.

Publius Writes

House “Republican Leadership” wants to give $315 million in tax dollars to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a left-wing propaganda outfit.

NED is a Deep State slush fund exposed by DOGE for spending billions on regime-change operations, color revolutions, and woke activists to topple governments.

NED is the core of the global Censorship Industrial Complex, a CIA cutout redefining “democracy” for elitist control, using backchannel deals with the EU to silence conservatives worldwide.

Thomas Massie (R-KY) has introduced an amendment to defund NED entirely in the FY2026 appropriations bill. It requires seven Republicans on the Rules Committee to force a floor vote.

These are the Republican members on the House Rules Committee who hold the power right now: Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Chip Roy (R-TX), Erin Houchin (R-IN), Nicholas A. Langworthy (R-NY), Austin Scott (R-GA), H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Brian Jack (R-GA).

No wonder Elon Musk was frustrated. There is always so much more to learn.