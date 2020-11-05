Rep Spanberger, ‘If we run this race again we will get f-ing torn apart again’

A number of Democrats didn’t get what they wanted this election. Comments made by Rep. Spanberger during a Democrat caucus call leaked to a Washington congressional reporter made that clear. It seems that Rep. Spanberger had harsh words for the merry band of socialist women in Congress.

Spanberger, who barely won re-election, told them to not use the word ‘socialism’ ever again nor use the words ‘defund the police’ or they will get creamed in their next race.

Spanberger is likely correct but she will never stop that runaway train. They’re all in on socialism and communism. The new young ‘thought’ leaders of the party are communists. They can’t be stopped, but, nice try.

If we run this race again we will get fucking torn apart again in 2022, Spanberger says — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

This is alarming:

We have a mandate! Pelosi says before getting off the call — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Nancy, who has pushed Congress further and further left over the years, thinks she has the mandate to go really far left. The GOP had better win the Senate to keep them under control.

Democrats are after Thom Tillis’ seat now and ballots are starting to appear — all for his opponent, the cheating spouse Cal.

If Democrats thought [communist] Bernie could have won, they gladly would have run him for president. Instead, they gave us Kamala, who is to the left of Bernie.

Jeffries comes back on to tell people to stop leaking and that reporters aren’t your friends! 😢 — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Jayapal is telling Jeffries to find the leakers! 🤐 — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Who would listen to the advice of Rashida?

Rashida Tlaib saying before we make painful statements we need to wait and see how the numbers come down, feels like I’m being asked to be quiet and we need to appeal to certain people, and that’s not right — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

The end is in sight for this Dem caucus call that started more than two hours ago. Jeffries said 7-8 mbrs in queue and then will wrap up.

Anyways I have to go help with kids zoom piano lessons so leaving it here — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020

Good idea to keep the populace drugged out as they put their horrible policies in place.

One more random detail is that Earl Blumenauer said marijuana was the big winner of the election citing successful ballot initiatives in various places — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) November 5, 2020