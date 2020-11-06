Trump scores another win in PA court

The Trump campaign secured a win in a Pennsylvania court on Thursday. A judge ruled that some ballots lacking identifying voter information should be set aside and not yet counted.

Pennsylvania State Supreme Court allowed ballots without matching signatures and illegible or non-existing dates should be ‘presumed’ sent by Election Day.

The decision was handed down Thursday by Mary Hannah Leavitt, the presiding judge on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.

She ordered that all ballots received between Nov. 9-12 that lack voter information on them should be separated out and not counted pending further instruction of the court.

“The county boards of elections shall segregate ballots for which identification is received and verified on November 10, 11, and 12, 2020, from ballots for which identification is received and verified on or before November 9, 2020,” the court order says. “The segregation for which identification is received and verified on November 10, 11, and 12, 2020, shall not be counted until further order of this court.”

He mentions Rick Hasen, who is a University of California at Irvine law professor, says it won’t be a big deal, but there is a caveat.

“[Hasen] tells me he doubts this will be a big deal — with the caveat being that if the PA count is super close, this order would set off a race to obtain the relevant voter info by the Nov 9 deadline set out by the judge,” The Hill reporter John Kruzel said.

