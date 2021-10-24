Rep Spartz: ‘The FBI is starting to resemble the old KGB’

















Representative Spartz says the FBI is starting to resemble the old KGB. Rep. Spartz is a legal immigrant, and Democrats are starting to lose them.

We disagree about it “starting” to look like the old KGB.” It is like the KGB.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Thursday questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Judiciary Committee hearing conducting oversight of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Rep. Spartz voiced her concerns about the politicization of the DOJ, the Biden Administration’s failure to secure the southern border, and the reported widespread abuse of the FISA statute.

“As someone who was born in the Soviet Union, I am very disturbed by the use of the Department of Justice as a political tool and its power as a police state to suppress lawful public discourse,” Rep. Spartz said. “The FBI is starting to resemble the old KGB with secret warrantless surveillance, wiretapping, and intimidation of citizens.”

Rep. Spartz went on to question Garland about Second Amendment protections, FISA violations, and terror threats due to an open border and the rushed Afghanistan withdrawal. She pressed Garland to reassure the American people that they will be protected from a terrorist attack that may result from the current border crisis and the Afghanistan debacle, with no definitive answer.

There are reasons to suspect the FBI is like the old KGB. They are wholly and completely focused on domestic terrorism from killing cowboys to imprisoning paraders on J6. They are aiding and abetting transnational gangs and traffickers at the border. The DoJ threatens states wanting to audit elections and parents complaining about the anti-American, racist Critical Race Theory. A parent in Fairfax County attending the board meeting Thursday took photos of unmarked cars with federal agent, police, and helicopter overhead.

A man travels to DC to kill Rep. Gaetz and the DoJ won’t arrest him. When Rand Paul was threatened by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, the DoJ/FBI would not investigate. What do they do when the anarcho-communists burn buildings and abuse the police? The answer is nothing.

The FBI planted informers in the Whitmer kidnap case – 12 out of 18 plotters were informers inciting the others. The same appears to have happened on J6.

The FBI is a political weapon. That is their mission, their main mission. They are clearly supporting a communist and fascist agenda. There is no question of that.

