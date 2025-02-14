Rep. Stansbury Says We Will All Be Boiling Water

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D) thinks Secretary Zeldin will destroy the EPA, and we will all be boiling water.

The EPA is a monolithic empire of bureaucrats weaponized to steal people’s property rights and soak up taxpayer funds for wasteful projects.

Employees were told to return to work or take the buyout, or they would be fired. A judge has delayed that.

However, CBS reported that hundreds of probationary employees have been laid off to reduce the workforce’s size.

Rep. Stansbury and other far-left Democrats are making outrageous statements as they stand guard to ensure no employees are laid off:

“I don’t think there is anyone in America that wants to wake up tomorrow and find out that they have to boil their water because the EPA workforce has been escorted out of the building, so we’re here to make sure that that doesn’t happen and we provide appropriate oversight.

“Doge is already in the building at an all-staff meeting, and it’s been reported today in EPA that a number of EPA employees were told essentially that their jobs were not securing, essentially that they might be escorted out of the building.

DOGE is not breaking the law!

“So, Doge is already here. These guys have already packed the system and to the question about the federal court decision today, Elon Musk is breaking the law. That is why the Federal Court judge today basically said you cannot just fire people and then offer them a deferred payment that there’s no federal authority to offer them.

“So we’re here to do appropriate oversight to make sure that the federal government’s workers are protected, that you have clean air, clean water. We protect the environment for climate.”

Do they think they are protecting the environment by wasting trillions of dollars on agenda items that do nothing?

Melanie StansburyRepresentative (D – NM) is BOUGHT and PAID for by the same LARGEST DONOR for the Kamala campaign. pic.twitter.com/7rlm1biZeJ — livefreeopinion (@livefreeopinion) February 13, 2025

Lee Zeldin found $20 billion they threw out the door right before President Trump was inaugurated. It’s the tip of the iceberg.

The $50 Million Grant to Lunatics

Secretary Zeldin and DOGE just canceled a $50 million environmental justice grant to the Climate Justice Alliance, which believes “climate justice travels through a Free Palestine.” Do they really believe that, or is it another gimmick to get $50 million for the cause?

The Alliance is a conglomeration of 95 radical so-called environmental groups that adhere to a Marxist-based environmentalist revolution. They claim they believe in the Green New Deal and are pro-Palestine. The Alliance is also anti-police.

They seek to replace the American economy in its current form with a culture and economy based on weather-dependent energy, socialism, and grassroots mobilization. CJA opposes what it considers the United States’ colonial and consumerist nature.

This is what we are giving our money to.

JUST IN: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and DOGE just cancelled a $50 MILLION environmental justice grant to the Climate Justice Alliance, which believes “climate justice travels through a Free Palestine”. Our tax dollars funded this: pic.twitter.com/qh0F7VU7V7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2025

