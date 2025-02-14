The Department of Education: The Big “Con Job”

President Donald Trump has called for the Department of Education to be “closed immediately,” slamming it as a “big con job” while pointing to the U.S. education system’s poor global ranking despite its high spending.

Close It Immediately

President Donald Trump wants it “closed immediately” due to its inefficiency and failure to deliver results. Speaking about the U.S. education system’s global standing, Trump highlighted that while America spends the most per student, it ranks 40th in the world—far behind countries like China, Norway, and Sweden.

“Oh, I’d like it to be closed immediately,” Trump said when asked about the timeline for shutting down the department. “Look, the Department of Education is a big con job… We’ve been between 38 and 40. The last time I looked, it was 38, and then I looked two days ago—it came out at number 40.”

Trump argued that education should be handled at the state level rather than by the federal government, saying, “I say send it back to Iowa, to Idaho, to Colorado.” He suggested that many states would perform as well as some of the highest-ranked countries if given full control over education policy.

The push to dismantle the Department of Education is not new for Trump. Previously, he suggested that Linda McMahon, his nominee to lead the agency, would be responsible for shutting it down and effectively putting herself “out of a job.” Trump has long championed school choice and local control over education, arguing that bureaucratic oversight from Washington has only worsened the system.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The Department of Education is a big con job… we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, but we're ranked 40th. That means something's really wrong, right? I say send it back to the states.

