Rep. Stefanik: We Cannot Tolerate Anti-Semitic Professors

Professor Joseph Massad, who has celebrated Hamas’s death blow to Israeli confidence, was allegedly removed as chair of the academic review committee. However, his name still appears as chair on the website. Rep. Stefanik grilled the President, who seemed afraid to speak. She also mentioned Mr. Abdou is at an unsanctioned Hamas event on campus.

Hamas is a terror organization. They are not freedom fighters or even militants.

Antisemitic professor Joseph Massad still appears on @Columbia’s website as chair of the academic review committee even after university President Shafik claimed he was removed. Her lack of action to combat antisemitism is exactly what has fostered Jewish hate on campus. pic.twitter.com/AM6Kd6xFHt — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 17, 2024

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (Rep-NY) has Columbia University President Minouche Shafik rattled and obtained a commitment to remove anti-Semitic professor Joseph Massad as chair.

.@Columbia has tolerated antisemitic professors for too long. Today we hold them accountable and demand they root out this moral rot from their school. pic.twitter.com/FGLlElZaCJ — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 17, 2024

Three Columbia University faculty members, Joseph Massad, Mohamed Abdou, and Katherine Franke, were mentioned during a congressional hearing for making statements or conducting anti-Semitic lectures. There are others, and Columbia is seen as a hotbed of anti-Israel, anti-Semitic instruction and events.

The Rundown

Massad is a professor of modern Arab politics and history and has taught at the Ivy League school for 25 years.

According to the NY Post, he has said, “Perhaps the major achievement of the resistance in the temporary takeover of these settler colonies is the death blow to any confidence that Israeli colonists had in their military and its ability to protect them.”

Massad has compared Hamas’s aggression against Israel to the Warsaw ghetto uprising against the Nazis during WWII.

Abdou was brought on as a visiting Columbia scholar for the spring 2024 semester and teaches a weekly class on “Decolonial-Queerness & Abolition.”

Just days after the Oct. 7 attack, Abdou controversially declared on social media, “Yes, I’m with Hamas and Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad.”

Franke, a law professor and activist, has taught at the school since 1999.

She said, “All Israeli students who served in the I.D.F. [Israel Defense Forces] are dangerous and shouldn’t be on campus.”

“The university is under pressure to root out any students or faculty critical of Israel — and it’s already caved,” the law professor wrote.

Other Concerning Professors

The NY Post mentioned Hamid Dabashi, a professor of Iranian studies and comparative literature at the Ivy League school and the current director of undergrad studies within the MESAAS department. He has said, “Every dirty treacherous ugly and pernicious happening in the world just wait for a few days and the ugly name ‘Israel’ will pop up in the atrocities,” Dabashi wrote in the 2018 Facebook post, cited by the Jewish Journal.

It was after they dug up dirt on Barack Obama.

In a separate post, Dabashi also allegedly bashed Zionists as “hyenas.”

Kayum Ahmed, a former director at billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, is now a law lecturer at Columbia’s School of Public Health.

He has allegedly indoctrinated his students to hate Israel via his lectures, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a video from one of his lectures before the Oct. 7 attack, Ahmed labeled Israel a “colonial settler state” that has “oppressed indigenous populations” and “displaced” Palestinians.

Rep. Ilhan Omar tried to wipe the anti-Semitism away. Rep. Stefanik responded.

Ilhan Omar gaslights the Columbia Congressional Hearing by using manipulative questions to imply there have been no “Anti-Jewish” protests on campus…. WATCH UNTIL THE END to see Elise Stefanik’s scathing rebuttal EXPOSE Omar’s false narrative.#AntizionismIsAntisemitism pic.twitter.com/UuBN4mIDXO — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) April 17, 2024

Related