Rep Taylor- Greene Sponsors Bill to Honor Kyle Rittenhouse

















Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sponsored a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle Rittenhouse for protecting Kenosha during the rioting.

That will be a great bill to pass if Republicans take back the House.

Greene told The Post Millennial that “Democrats planted the seeds of chaos and stoked violence in cities all across our country for a year. Communities suffered billions in damages by BLM / Antifa domestic terrorists, all while the media cheered it on. A 17 year-old boy stepped forward when most men stayed home. Kyle Rittenhouse deserves to be remembered as a hero who defended his community, protected businesses, and acted lawfully in the face of lawlessness. I’m proud to file this legislation to award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal.”

I can’t argue with that. What do you say?

