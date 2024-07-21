Report: A Local Sniper Team Also Fired at the Attempted Assassin

Bryan Llenas, National Correspondent for Fox News, said another shot was taken of the would-be assassin Thomas Crooks on July 13 by a local sniper team. The information came from his source, which was anonymous.

The difference is there were two snipers instead of two assassins and three guns used.

“A source familiar with investigation tells me a USSS counter sniper took the shot that killed Thomas Crooks. He could only see Crooks’ scope and top of his eye / forehead because of the lip of the roof. The source described the shot to me as a “one in a million shot.” Another shot was taken by local sniper team but that one missed,” Llenas wrote on X.

If true that there was a local counter sniper team, it might account for the extra gunshot heard in an audio analysis.

It still doesn’t explain why Donald Trump was allowed to speak, and the audience was not warned. Why wasn’t that building secured and the grounds checked?

The shot was not taken by the counter sniper team photographer that day. — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 20, 2024