Audio Forensic Analysis of the Attempted Trump Assassination

The International Business Times and Infowars reported earlier this week that there might have been a third shooter based on an audio forensic analysis. The professor believes he can prove it. Oliver Alexander pointed to a significant error.

Before you become convinced that the profesor is accurate, read Oliver Alexander’s analysis and that of the expert he consulted.

The IBT report:

Audio forensic experts from the National Center for Media Forensics at the University of Colorado suggest the possibility of a second shooter. Catalin Grigoras and Cole Whitecotton noted differences in the sound of the shots, indicating multiple weapons. While one shooter has been identified, and another was a Secret Service sniper, the third potential shooter remains unknown.

Former deputy undersecretary of defense Stephen Bryen highlighted this controversial analysis, urging further investigation. Initial gunfire came from the identified shooter Thomas Matthew Crook’s location, but a second burst was detected from a different spot. Acoustic evidence suggests at least two shooters, excluding the Secret Service.

The exact number of shots fired by Secret Service snipers is unclear, though most reports say it took one shot to neutralize the shooter. This sequence does not fully match the acoustic evidence, which points to a final shot that might have come from the snipers.

Oliver Alexander rejects the analysis. He also rejects the Tower shooter theory.


