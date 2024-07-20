Audio Forensic Analysis of the Attempted Trump Assassination

The International Business Times and Infowars reported earlier this week that there might have been a third shooter based on an audio forensic analysis. The professor believes he can prove it. Oliver Alexander pointed to a significant error.

Before you become convinced that the profesor is accurate, read Oliver Alexander’s analysis and that of the expert he consulted.

The IBT report:

Audio forensic experts from the National Center for Media Forensics at the University of Colorado suggest the possibility of a second shooter. Catalin Grigoras and Cole Whitecotton noted differences in the sound of the shots, indicating multiple weapons. While one shooter has been identified, and another was a Secret Service sniper, the third potential shooter remains unknown.

Former deputy undersecretary of defense Stephen Bryen highlighted this controversial analysis, urging further investigation. Initial gunfire came from the identified shooter Thomas Matthew Crook’s location, but a second burst was detected from a different spot. Acoustic evidence suggests at least two shooters, excluding the Secret Service.

The exact number of shots fired by Secret Service snipers is unclear, though most reports say it took one shot to neutralize the shooter. This sequence does not fully match the acoustic evidence, which points to a final shot that might have come from the snipers.

My jaw is on the floor This PhD did a scientific analysis of all bullet audio signatures from the Trump assassination footage CONCLUSION: Raw Audio evidence proves there were *at least* two shooters firing different weapons in two locations to kill Trumppic.twitter.com/SLTpCrjAd9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2024

Good ideas. I’ll pass them onto the acoustics experts who should be able to differentiate the different sound signatures…? — Chris Martenson, PhD (@chrismartenson) July 20, 2024

Oliver Alexander rejects the analysis. He also rejects the Tower shooter theory.

Analysis of footage from the Trump assassination attempt shows that Trump and David Dutch were hit in Crook's initial 3 shot volley. Corey Comperatore and James Copenhaver were struck by Crook's follow-up volley a few seconds later. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/mlQ1wz9ZBj — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 19, 2024

Crooks fires 3 shots followed up by 4 additional shots in rapid succession with a short pause inbetween Immediately after Crooks' 7 shots a LE sniper takes a single shot, likely the USSS team behind the stage Then several seconds later a LE sniper fires a shot from further way pic.twitter.com/Xg9vIlvZWd — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 20, 2024

We know the location of 3 counter-sniper teams and there are reports of a 4th inside the building Crooks was on the roof of. I believe the 1st LE shot was from the USSS counter-sniper team on the southern barn 6 seconds after Crooks first shot at the end of his second volley. pic.twitter.com/nQaaiBD6NE — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 20, 2024

The water tower can also be further dismissed, as the large screen on the northern grandstand completely blocks the line of sight between the water tower and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/rNpgV4t0Bc — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 19, 2024

The second LE shot came approximately 16 seconds after Crooks opened fire and can be heard coming from a greater distance. I am fairly certain that this shot came from the LE counter-sniper team in the picture below approximately 1000ft from Crooks' location. pic.twitter.com/FPg8MECiXd — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 20, 2024

As the water tower theory still somehow exists. It was not possible to fire at Donald Trump while he was on stage from the water tower without having to shoot through the large screen present behind the northern bleacher. pic.twitter.com/PjQbJDsC7a — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 20, 2024