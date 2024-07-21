Assassination of a Candidate by “Creating the Conditions” for It?

Last night, we posted new information that the Secret Service now admits they deprived Donald Trump’s security detail of added security for two years. They originally denied it vociferously. The people behind the weak security are not stupid. As Sean Davis suggests, it wouldn’t take much for them to set the conditions for an assassination.

Perhaps they didn’t need a shooter in a water tower or a paid assassin. All they needed to do was deprive a top candidate of security despite constant credible death threats. That is Sean Davis’s theory. He is the co-founder of The Federalist.

“The regime deliberately starved Trump of the security he needed because it wanted to create the conditions that would lead to an assassination while retaining a veneer of plausible deniability,” Davis posted on X.

“People need to spend the rest of their lives in prison for what happened.”

Rumor has it that Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle will resign as early as Monday. Is Cheatle falling on her sword? She is supposed to testify before Congress on Monday.

Cheatle is a problem, but this is a long time coming. She was handpicked for her ideology.

Think about what we now know. Sen. Hawley has whistleblowers telling him that the agents protecting Trump were untrained and from other agencies. We have yet to find out if this is true, but they acted like it was. Hawley said that the traffic police and agents were allegedly all on different, uncoordinated channels.

THIS IS WHAT WE KNOW FOR CERTAIN

The assassin was on the grounds earlier in the day with a rangefinder. He came back and was seen on video wandering around, looking up. Killer Thomas Crooks even flew a drone overhead. The Secret Service did not have drones or dogs, and the screening was lax.

Crooks climbed up on an unsecured building about 400 feet from the president ten minutes before President Trump spoke. They let the President go to the stage. Witnesses told officers he had a gun. Ten minutes later, he shot the President, killed a man, and critically injured two others. After Crooks fired, Secret Service snipers got the go-ahead to shoot to kill Thomas Crooks. Who or what were they waiting for, and why?

There is one report that there was a local sniper team that took a shot and missed. We haven’t confirmed that.

Don’t kid yourself. Democrats want him dead. Here is one example.

Data manager in a hospital, wife of a Penn State professor calls for the assassination of Donald Trump. In addition to calling for murder, she is woefully ignorant.

BREAKING: The woman at the York Fair in Pennsylvania who openly called for the assassination of Trump HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED as one Susan Craft. She is a data management worker at a hospital, and her husband, Jim Broach, is a professor at Penn State University. pic.twitter.com/P2go4rmxzE — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) July 21, 2024