Report: [Abject fools in charge] US gave names of US citizens, green card holders, allies to Taliban

If this report is true, the people responsible should be put on trial. Allegedly, the fools in charge in Kabul gave a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies to the terrorists in the outer perimeter of the airport.

The corrupt media is still nicer to the fools giving pressers than they were to Donald Trump’s press secretaries.

Our cowardly President Biden will undoubtedly turn and run, sending a message of cowardice to the terrorists.

Report: Explosions occurring now are the result of the US military destroying weapons before they withdraw.


