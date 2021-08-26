Report: [Abject fools in charge] US gave names of US citizens, green card holders, allies to Taliban

















If this report is true, the people responsible should be put on trial. Allegedly, the fools in charge in Kabul gave a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies to the terrorists in the outer perimeter of the airport.

The corrupt media is still nicer to the fools giving pressers than they were to Donald Trump’s press secretaries.

Our cowardly President Biden will undoubtedly turn and run, sending a message of cowardice to the terrorists.

“U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 26, 2021

Update: It was not a good idea https://t.co/qJNRrFNoF5 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 26, 2021

Report: Explosions occurring now are the result of the US military destroying weapons before they withdraw.

Apparently the explosions happening around Kabul are a result of US destroying equipment before they withdraw.https://t.co/Zap7SvfRoh — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 26, 2021

