Report: All Boxes Jack Smith Took Returned to President Trump

According to Donald Trump, the Department of Justice returned all the boxes the Jack Smith team had taken. They will be brought to Mar-a-Lago and one day be part of the Trump Presidential Library.

A lot of boxes are being returned. There is no confirmation all were returned.

“The Department of Justice has just returned the boxes that Deranged Jack Smith made such a big deal about. They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library. Justice finally won out. I did absolutely nothing wrong. This was merely an attack on a political opponent that, obviously, did not work well. Justice in our Country will now be restored,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

TRUMP ADVISOR: “The FBl is giving the President his property back that was taken during the unlawful & illegal raids. We are taking possession of the boxes today & loading them onto Air Force One. Boxes were loaded onto the plane ahead of takeoff.” pic.twitter.com/qc5wh3jZNW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 28, 2025

