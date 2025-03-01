Report: All Boxes Jack Smith Took Returned to President Trump

By
M Dowling
-
0
30

According to Donald Trump, the Department of Justice returned all the boxes the Jack Smith team had taken. They will be brought to Mar-a-Lago and one day be part of the Trump Presidential Library.

A lot of boxes are being returned. There is no confirmation all were returned.

“The Department of Justice has just returned the boxes that Deranged Jack Smith made such a big deal about. They are being brought down to Florida and will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library. Justice finally won out. I did absolutely nothing wrong. This was merely an attack on a political opponent that, obviously, did not work well. Justice in our Country will now be restored,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.


