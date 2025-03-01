Bill O’Reilly’s Analysis of Today’s Oval Office Misfire

Bill O’Reilly analyzed the Oval Office battle between Donald Trump, JD Vance, and President Zelenskyy today. One thing you might completely agree with is that Trump‘s concern is that Russia has moved towards China, which presents a grave danger to the United States. It is the reason he wants them back in the G8. He’s trying to get them out of China’s orbit. I included some excerpts from the clip below but didn’t have time for a full transcript.

Russia invaded a sovereign country and they are the bad guys, but the war must end.

One very alarming observation by Bill is the military could take Zelenskyy out. We certainly hope that doesn’t happen.

O’Reilly: I’m sad because I believe that Ukraine is a victim of a monster, Putin. But I’m also kind of angry at Zelensky for being a fool. I’m just shocked that he didn’t understand the room. So he walks into the White House with no bargaining power at all, none. He’s not going to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Everybody knows that the United States has given 175 billion tax dollars to Ukraine and Zelenskyy and the new president, Donald Trump, obviously does not feel that his money is well spent, because Putin is not going to be defeated by Ukraine.

“Okay, so you’re Zelenskyy, you walked in, you know that, right? You got to know it. And then you get a seat, and you are being questioned, and you go on the defensive and almost start lecturing JD Vance, the Vice President and the President in the Oval Office.

“Why would you do that? If you have dissent, you do it in private, privately, not in front of the worldwide press, because you don’t have any power. You’re totally dependent on the two men in the room, Trump and Vance. You have no power at all. By the United States stopping the money, you and your country go down the drain, because NATO is not going to keep spending if the United States doesn’t. They’re going to stop everything. So you got to go in humble and grateful. Did you guys see any humility or gratitude on Zelenskyy’s part?

“All you have to do is say because I know Trump better than anybody. We may have disagreements, but they’re gentlemen disagreements because we appreciate everything America has done for the USA, and we want to be a business partner with the United States, because we believe it’s the beacon of goodness in the world. That’s what you say. You don’t go in in your little sweatshirt and start going, No, no, no, no, no. I think, look, I’m sympathetic to Zelensky, but the upshot of this is Zelenskyy is finished. I don’t even know.”

Bill was praying Zelenskyy would apologize; of course, we all know he didn’t.

“But let’s hope and pray. For the sake of the millions of Ukrainians, and there are plenty of them in New York City, let’s hope and pray that Zelenskyy gets a reality check, maybe listening to this broadcast; you’re going to lose here. You cannot win this. So it reminds me of Custer, General Custer looking at 5000 angry Native Americans, and he’s got 250 guys, right? Yeah. And cross is going, thank you. Well, okay, right?

“You have to. So this is what could happen. Zelenskyy could go on Fox tonight and say I handled it wrong. I’m emotional. I hate Putin. He’s a monster. Everybody’s going to agree with that, except the far right loons.

“But if he does that, Trump will take that. You know how Trump operates. He’ll take that as a victory, and then he’ll bring Zelenskyy back, yes, tomorrow morning, and they’ll hammer out a deal, and because the deal has to be what Trump wants. See this when you go in to negotiate with someone, and believe me, I’ve been, I did this for 50 years, and a lot of times I had power in the negotiation, and sometimes I did, but I always knew where my status was. So let’s see if you walked in there, you got no power, nothing. You’re lucky. You’re even getting the lunch. Okay?”

Cats: And they reminded them of that. I mean, there, I thought Bill, one of the most powerful moments was when Trump looked at Zelensky and he said, you know, you’re not winning this like it’s because of the United States that you’re here, and I want to hear gratitude. I mean, he looked right at his face. You are gambling with World War Three. That was really powerful.”

O’Reilly: But I think that the point that you made that I think, is exquisite, because it speaks to all kinds of negotiations, that you go in the room sometimes and you really are at a disadvantage, and sometimes you go in the room and you’re at an advantage. Zelenskyy was at a supreme disadvantage, and what he had to do was get in and out of the room without anyone getting mad at him, and he went the complete opposite way. And I’ll never understand why he did that.

“The overarch on this for the President of the United States, the most powerful man in the world, is that he wants above else to get Putin out of China’s orbit. Trump sees danger and big danger of Russia and China allying against the interests of the United States, he’s going to do everything he can to get Putin out of Beijing’s stead. That is what this is all about.

Ed Cox: “I agree with that completely. And the sign of that right at the start was, let’s put Russia and Putin back into the G8. He wants them to come back into the G8 and away from China.”

O’Reilly: “That is his main idea, Ed. That is his main focus. It has always been to him. Ukraine is an annoyance. He has no emotion invested in it, and he understands that in the sphere of geopolitics, it doesn’t affect the United States. One more thing, Biden was right in supporting Ukraine with the $175 million because it punished Putin. It gave Putin something to think about. The problem is that Putin doesn’t care about his own people or his own country, and if millions have to die, that’s too bad. Putin will let that happen. If millions suffer economically, he doesn’t care. It’s all about Putin, but he doesn’t want this to continue much longer in Ukraine.”

