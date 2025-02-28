Presidents Trump and Zelensky React to Oval Office Spat

Ukrainian President Zelensky appeared on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier minutes ago. He claimed that the Oval Office’s openness was not good for both sides but is important. He said he couldn’t change his opinion about Russia and Putin, but he wanted peace.

Baier said President Trump believes Zelensky won’t ever sign a peace agreement. Zelensky made it clear he demands security guarantees. That means US soldiers must be in Ukraine or serve as seconds to Europe, which can never happen.

The UN might be a good option for peacekeeping.

Because of Article 5, the EU on the ground means a constant risk of US involvement in the war.

President Trump posted the following about the Oval Office spat:

After listening to Mr. Zelensky this evening, I don’t believe he will agree to any peace deal. He will agree to the minerals deal but then expects the EU to maintain a peacekeeping force with the US as a backstop. If the EU is in Ukraine, that’s enough to get us all into war at any time. We have to defend any NATO members who are attacked. That plan would be a disaster.

The following has a partial rough transcript.

Zelensky said he’s grateful, very grateful.

“You helped us to survive. And anyway, we are strategic partners, and even in such tough dialog, and I think this, we have to be very honest, and we have to be very happy to understand each other, because it’s really for us, very necessary to President Trump, and I’m, with all respect, that he wants to finish this war, but not nobody wants to finish more than we, because we in Ukraine.

“We are in this war. We are in this battle and battle for freedom, for our lives still. So I’m just telling that I think that we have to be on the same side, and I hope that the President on our side together with us, and that is very important to stop Putin. And I heard from President Trump a lot of times that he will stop the war, and I hope he will, and we need to pressure him, with you, with all the partners, and I think this dialog had to be a little bit further to understand where we are. Like, you know, I don’t remember exactly, but like President Reagan said, that peace is not just an absent the war.

“Yes, we’re speaking about just lasting peace, about freedom, about justice, about human rights, and that’s why I said that. I think so the ceasefire. And you know, Putin, he broken 25 times ceasefire during all these years, 10 years.”

[Russia has the same complaint about them.]

About the meeting, Zelensky said.

“No, I respect president and I respect American people, and if I don’t know if I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure that we did something bad, I think maybe sometimes, some, some, some things we have to discuss out of out of media, with all respect to democracy and to free media.

“But there are things that where we have to understand the position of Ukraine and Ukrainians, and I think that is the most important thing. Yes, we’re partners, you know, we’re very close partners. We have to be fair. We have to be we have to be very free.”

Baier said: President Trump is convinced that you will never sign a deal with Vladimir Putin. Is he right?

“Ukraine wants peace, and we will have it anyway, diplomacy. We will have negotiations. I only said that. I think so. It’s not just a lasting peace. It’s meant that we have be, we have to be very strong at the table of negotiations. And at these negotiations, Ukraine and Russia, like sides of this war, have to be the United States and Europe. That’s what I said.

So we are ready for peace, but we have to be in a strong position. What does it mean just to know that our army is strong, that our partners are with us, and that we have security guarantees.”

Bret Baier played a clip of Trump saying he doesn’t think Mr. Zelensky will agree to peace.

“Do you want to continue fighting? Do you want peace? And if he had the opportunity to go back to the White House right now, would you do it?” Baier said.

“No. First of all, we want peace. That’s why I’m in the United States. That’s why I visited President Trump. Thanks for invitation again. The deal on minerals in the first step to security guarantees. It’s meant for the peace, closer to peace, that’s why I’m here, and I have, we have tough situation to understand.

“So I think that’s very important to understand what’s going on. But I respect my soldiers and our people, our civilians who work and support our world. I can’t say just stop. Nobody will stop, because everybody afraid that Putin will come back tomorrow. We want just and lasting peace. It’s true. We want security guarantees. We raised this topic about NATO the quickest way, but not all the countries are on this side. I said, Okay, not NATO. Nobody’s pushing not NATO. Let’s build NATO in Ukraine. As much as Europeans already, or to have contingents on our terms, there are boots on the ground.

[He won’t stop talking about joining NATO, and that can’t happen. It was likely a trigger starting the war.]

“United States things may need to help. Maybe USA backstop have to be just to guarantee that they are with Europeans. Look at Europe is strong in the game, stronger, but they also want to have allies like the United States, they don’t understand and just want to understand what the peace it’s not my question, Bret, this is the question from all our people.

“You mentioned when I traveled to the front lines with you last year to see the situation, to mark the anniversary of the war. And this is what you told me back then. Will Ukrainians survive without Congress support, of course, but not all of us. It will be tragedy for all of us, not only for Ukraine, not only for Ukrainians, for all Europe.”

I didn’t post everything, but you can watch the clip below.

Zelensky REALLY stepped in it today. Until now, the Trump Administration was working to get Ukraine the most beneficial deal they could possibly get. In return, Zelensky came into our White House and metaphorically spit in our face. After today, I predict all support propping up… pic.twitter.com/Er3sWexBLB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 28, 2025

