Trump-hating neighbors want to evict DJT from his home

Anti-Trump neighbors of Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's private club in Palm Beach, don't want him to live in his summer White House.

Former President Donald Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago club since leaving office more than a week ago — a possible violation of a 1993 agreement he made with the Town of Palm Beach that limits stays to seven consecutive days, reports WFLA.

Trump Haters Want to Evict Him From His Mar-a-Lago Estate

Town Manager Kirk Blouin said in an email Thursday that Palm Beach is examining its options. The matter might be discussed at the town council’s February meeting.

It’s one family with a grievance against him who had a lawyer send a demand letter. It was sent to the President and the US Secret Service claiming Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago. The reason they give is an old agreement he signed in the early 1990s. This was after he converted the estate from his private residence to a private club.

A lawyer for the Mar-a-Lago neighbors says the town should notify Trump that he cannot use Mar-a-Lago as his residence. The neighbors are the DeMoss family, which runs an international missionary foundation.

They said he couldn’t make Mar-a-Lago a residence and a club.

The Trump organization disagrees.

“There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence,” said a Trump business organization spokesman who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about a legal issue.

IT’S A POLITICAL BEEF

The family hates Trump.

In 2016, Mark DeMoss, the son of the late patriarch and insurance magnate Arthur DeMoss, resigned from the board of trustees at Liberty University. He did so in protest after its then-head, Jerry Falwell Jr, endorsed Trump.

“Donald Trump is the only candidate who has dealt almost exclusively in the politics of personal insult,” DeMoss told the Washington Post. “The bullying tactics of personal insult have no defense—and certainly not for anyone who claims to be a follower of Christ.”

DeMoss was asked to step down from Liberty’s executive committee and soon resigned from the board. The issue is still a contentious one, and he is reluctant to speak about it. “I regret that publicly saying I thought Jerry’s public Presidential endorsement was a mistake could have possibly resulted in fracturing a forty-year relationship my family and I have had with Liberty,” he told the New Yorker.

Mark’s sister, Elizabeth DeMoss, publicly opposed Trump’s plan to build a dock at Mar-a-Lago. He has originally said he wouldn’t build one, but then things changed. He assumed the presidency, and the dock would have been an advantage for The Secret Service. The Town refused to allow the building of the dock.

The vindictive family said, “Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and we are confident President Trump will find one which meets his needs.”

They’re leftists.

