Report Biden campaigns siphoned off $70K to Hunter, $150K to whole family

This next story is something you would expect from Maxine Waters, CREW’s most corrupt Congress member. But, no, this is your future [would-be] President, Joe Biden, who will have to move the Oval Office to his basement to function.

On top of deals with Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan, and others, we learn from National Pulse that large sums of donor money were sent to Biden family members throughout the former Veep’s Senate campaigns. This is not the purpose of donations.

Biden’s principal campaign committee, Citizens for Biden, also sent $9,104.00 to the Hunter Biden-led Oldaker, Biden, and Belair law firm between 2007 and 2008.

Between 2002 and 2006, Citizens for Biden funneled nearly $60,000 to Biden family members.

Joe Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens pocketed $52,808.62. His niece Catherine Owens profited $3,618.51. Payments were both itemized as the individuals’ salaries.

And Joe Biden’s immediate family members – wife Jill, son Beau, and brother James – collectively received $1,765.94. They were reimbursements for something or nothing from the campaign.

No, Most Don’t Do this!

This is not a common practice unless you’re Maxine Waters.

As of 2016, only 16 Senators have paid family members’ salaries or fees, with just four of the 16, including Joe Biden, paying more than one family member. What’s more, Joe Biden placed fourth in the top five senators “paying the most money in salaries or fees to family members.”

In the words of President Trump: “The Bidens got rich while America got robbed,” National Pulse writes.

Hello, MSM, there’s a lot of nepotism here, where are you?

Here is more from National Pulse:

ABC News’s Emma Schwartz (now at PBS Frontline) reported on August 24th, 2008:

The son of Barack Obama’s vice-presidential pick, Sen. Joe Biden, is a top partner at a Washington law firm that has lobbied his father’s office, a family tie that could prove embarrassing for a campaign that has positioned itself as fighting lobbyists and special interests in Washington.

In the first six months of this year, R. Hunter Biden, a founding partner of Oldaker, Biden & Belair, has worked on accounts that brought it $470,000 from nine clients, according to lobbying disclosure records.

Although firm members say Biden, 38, does not lobby his father, this kind of family tie, said Ellen Miller, executive director of the Sunlight Foundation, “raises the potential of a conflict of interest.”

Go to the outlet and read the rest.

Damaged by addiction and poor character, Hunter is a sad case. He had so much promise. And, in trying to help his family, daddy Joe did it by making them part of an illicit compact.