Report by experts: 17,650 votes were switched from Trump to Biden in GA

According to the Georgia election data, 17,650 votes were switched from President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. That is according to a report by data scientists who testified on Wednesday during a state Senate hearing.

A team of experts led by Lynda McLaughlin, along with data scientists Justin Mealey and Dave Lobue, presented the results before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections.

“What we have here is we actually have fraud that we can prove in this election, there was fraud in Georgia’s election, we can prove it with data,” Mealey said. “The voting will of the people of Georgia is not reflected in what was certified by the Secretary of State.”

As early as Dec. 24, Trump’s votes were decrementing in various counties instead of increasing as they do normally. 17,650 votes were allegedly switched from Trump to Biden as result.

The team said the switching happened at the county level and was hard to be observed at the state level because the decrements were offset by accurate data uploaded by other counties.

They gave an example in DeKalb county:

At 9:11 p.m. local time, Trump received 29,391 votes as Biden simultaneously received 17,218. However, in the next reported time update, Trump’s votes became 17,218 while Biden’s changed to 29,391.

In this single event, 12,173 votes were switched, the data scientists believe.

“I want to make that very, very clear that at no point in an incremental process, should you decrement it,” Lobue said.

Trump lost Georgia by 12,670 votes. The Trump campaign is still challenging the results in various courts.

