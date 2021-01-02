Facebook canceled the fundraising page for Loeffler and Perdue

Facebook shut down the joint fundraising account for the two Republican candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Facebook told the Daily Caller’s Jordan Lancaster it was a mistake. Again, it was a mistake only with the Republican candidates, never the socialist Democrats.

The Facebook campaign was disabled for supposedly violating the platform’s Unacceptable Business Practices Policy. “We don’t promote products, services, schemes or offers using deceptive or misleading practices, including those meant to scam people out of money or personal information,” a warning on the account’s dashboard read.

Facebook claimed it was an ‘automated error’ and the accounts have since been restored. If it was the AI, they have all the settings geared to take down the right.

A Facebook company spokesperson tells me that the ad account was shut down because of an “automated error” and “has since been restored.” More: https://t.co/Trb0DONlCJ https://t.co/mXekNAn6fc — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) January 1, 2021

The Senate Majority doesn’t believe it, begging the question as to why they do nothing about Section 230. They overrode the President’s veto without doing a thing about 230.

Big Tech is at it again. Facebook has shut down the ad account for the Georgia Battleground Fund, a joint fundraising committee for NRSC, @Perduesenate, and @kloeffler. This is unacceptable with only 4 days to Election Day. Go to https://t.co/E3Y3IDuuxn to help us fight back. pic.twitter.com/katrpxRaPV — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) January 1, 2021

SECTION 230

Trump called for reform to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. He signed an executive order curtailing the federal act on May 28, in an attempt to challenge the law. The law dates back to 1996 when the Internet was taking off. It was intended to keep the Internet free by disallowing lawsuits as long as they didn’t act as publishers. Since then, their censorship has created a Stalinesque monolith of media and social media. They no longer act in good faith or in support of free speech.

Senator Cornyn led the vote to override the veto, and the donors lined — and will continue to line — the politicians’ pockets.

Joe Biden will make social media into state media. He has hired several of the social media executives. This was our last chance to correct 230.