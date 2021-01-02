While you were banned, de Blasio was dancing in Times Square

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio danced in Times Square on New Year’s Eve while you were banned. At the same time he fiddled, six people were shot in the city confines and one 22-year-old died. It’s the perfect symbol of New York City today where his wife blew nearly a billion dollars and he told people to go to Chinese parades as the CCP virus from Wuhan, China raged.

Watch NYC’s Nero:

