Report commanding general of the 82nd told Brits to stop rescues outside the airport

















There has been tremendous tension between the US and UK forces as the Brits go out and rescue people and the US stays in the airport because of a deal with the Taliban that they have violated repeatedly. The safe passage they promised is not taking place.

Tom Rogan at The Washington Examiner reports, that the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division has told the commander of the British special forces at the Kabul airport to cease operations beyond the airport perimeter.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue has told his British Army counterpart, a high-ranking field-grade officer of the British army’s 22nd Special Air Service Regiment, that British operations were embarrassing the United States military in the absence of similar U.S. military operations, according to multiple military sources. The British officer is said to have firmly rejected the request.

Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps, denied that Donahue made such a request.

“The XVIII Airborne Corps denies the central thrust of this story,” the spokesman said. “Specifically, Gen. Chris Donahue, whose sole focus is security at HKIA, never made such a request to any British Army officials and would have no motive for doing so.”

The Pentagon has told US airlines that it could order them to help in the Afghanistan evacuation as part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF). That sounds like insanity.

The airport is out of control.

NOW – Situation at Kabul Airport is getting out of control. Civilians can be seen climbing the perimeter wall to escape the crush.

Several hours ago at Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan. You can see toddlers pushed up against the razor wire. This is getting so out if hand.

NEW – An American citizen trying to get out of Kabul, #Afghanistan with her children says "There's no help here, it's all a lie"

