Pelosi on Afghanistan: “This is what happens, some stuff…is left there”

















Fresh off praising Joe Biden for his wisdom and clear-headedness during the withdrawal, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CBS local, “So, this is what happens when you withdraw. Some stuff, some equipment is left there.”

Biden left 2,000 armored vehicles, up to 40 aircraft including potentially UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, scan eagle military drones, night-vision goggles, communications gear, biometric tracking devices, and some reports indicate 600,000 firearms.

These terrorists can use them on citizens, and our allies. The weapons might be handed over to China or Russia.

They’re using the biometric devices to go door-to-door to root out NATO allies and kill them and their families.

