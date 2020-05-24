Report federal judges freed nearly 200 child abusers, murderers, rapists here illegally

Federal judges freed nearly 200 dangerous illegal aliens, according to Law Enforcement Today. Many have been convicted of child sex crimes, murder and rape.

The report was released by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency this week.

In Boston, federal judges have ordered the release of 44 illegal immigrants from ICE custody. Of those, 42 have been accused of or convicted of crimes including assault, domestic violence, rape, and drug trafficking.

Let’s look at Los Angeles, where another 52 have been freed.

Of that number, 43 have reportedly been convicted or accused of crimes such as juvenile sex offenses, homicide, child cruelty, and assault with a deadly weapon.

New York City saw 34 releases. Among them… 32 were accused or convicted of the following:

Sexual assault, rape, drunk driving, cruelty towards a child, drug possession, or assault.

Philadelphia had 29 of 33 illegal immigrants who were released convicted or accused of voluntary manslaughter, assault, and drug trafficking.

San Francisco – eight of the 10 illegal immigrants released were convicted or accused of:

Lewd acts with a minor, robbery, burglary, and drunk driving.

Those are the ones we know about.