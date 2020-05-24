Nikki Haley bashed for taking offense at Biden’s racist remarks

Nikki Haley became a target of the Twitter mafia today because of a tweet. Haley, a minority herself, linked to comments by a calm, neutral black FoX host discussing Joe Biden’s racist remarks claiming black people who don’t vote for him “ain’t black.”

To hear the gentile Harris Faulkner make the comments in the following clip makes one realize how hurtful they really were. Unfortunately, it became an opportunity to bash the highly-respected Mrs. Haley.

I have struggled with Biden’s recent remarks. They were gut wrenchingly condescending. Regardless of color, gender, or class, to label any individual with what he or she is expected to think, believe, and vote is demeaning and disrespectful. Not to mention arrogant and entitled. https://t.co/L1sJ36RNfz — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 23, 2020

The thought behind Mrs. Haley’s remarks is lost as the hateful Twitter trolls attack her.

Soledad jumped in and berated her for a prior remark about the confederate flag which Mrs. Haley did remove from the Capitol grounds. What Haley said was that these soldiers weren’t fighting for slavery, they were fighting for their states’ rights. You can disagree with that, but that’s how she saw it as a southerner. No one thinks Mrs. Haley is a bigot except trolls.

Nikki Haley told conservative radio host Glenn Beck that the Confederate flag symbolized “service, sacrifice and heritage”, so her tweet here is all kinds of bullshit. https://t.co/6iU7uy1V2P — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) May 24, 2020

The crazed anti-gun tyrant Shannon Watts went on a rant.

What did Nikki Haley say when Donald Trump called Africa a bunch of shithole countries?

When he said Haitians all have AIDS?

When he called Puerto Ricans lazy?

When he called Mexicans rapists?

When he called white supremacists “very fine people?” Publicly, she was silent. https://t.co/RF1MJ6Hlh1 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 24, 2020

First of all, Trump didn’t mean African countries per se were s*hithole countries, nor did he say all Haitians have AIDs. He never said Puerto Ricans were lazy, all Mexicans are rapists or white supremacists are “very fine people.” These were all publicly debunked many times, making Watts a liar.

There are so many of these nasty comments, but it’s just to make the point that no matter what a Republican says, they will get bashed. It’s all political all the time. Twitter is one big mistake.