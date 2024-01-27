Report: Feds Plan to Make Trucker Convoy Another “Insurrection”

Lara Logan wrote on X that the truckers should be very concerned. “Be aware – numerous sources indicate the federal govt is planning to try make this another fake “insurrection” and go after people in the convoy the same way they targeted people for exercising their constitutional rights on January 6th.. They are already tracing and tracking people through their phones, iPads etc.”

BREAKING NEWS TRUCKERS TO DESCEND ON AMERICA NEXT WEEK! I have been informed that there are already thousands of participants planning to attend the “Take Our Border Back” convoy next week and truckers from CANADA will be also be joining! See you there! pic.twitter.com/i6nnwx0FPO — Keith Self (@SelfForCongress) January 25, 2024

Tucker spoke with one of the convoy’s leaders, Dr. Pete Chambers and Ken Paxton. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Texas will not give up, and he’s unsure what the federal government expects Texas to do. They aren’t going to help them work with bad people to invade our country.

Tucker Video Excerpts, Clip to Follow

One of the convoy leaders, Dr. Pete Chambers, says, “Anyone who wants to come and protect the United States and demand that our government secure our southern border is welcome.

They’ll be driving to Texas, and one of the people who will help them navigate that state is Doctor Pete Chambers. Chambers is a physician and a former Green Beret. He was recently down in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The following is the narration by Dr. Chambers of a partial clip Tucker played in the clip below.

“The 18th of December, we’re out here at the point of entry, 5000 are sitting on the ground right now. It’s increasing as we go along. Information that we’ve received says another 7,000 should be processed through this particular point by morning.

“I’ve been here many times. The last time we were down here, we were in uniform, and now I’m a civilian in the army of God. So we’ll keep telling truths, and you need to get this video to your legislators and tell them, particularly in the state of Texas, that this is out of control.”

Dr. Chambers has been attacked viciously in the legacy media.

Tucker had Dr. Chambers on as a guest. He asked him what to expect from this convoy and its purpose.

Dr. Pete: Right. This is a peaceful assembly; this is what we do as Americans. This is how we shed light to a subject. This shedding of the light will result in exposing really what an open border policy looks like. We know that you know the problem … but literally. I could promise you this: 40 miles north of that border, there would be people who will never have heard of the border problem because they just watch mainstream media.

Tucker asked about the route they’re taking.

Dr. Pete: Right. So, right now, they’re going to be leaving out of Virginia Beach on the 29th [where John Smith landed in 1607 – this is the covenant, this nation God], and they’re going to leave from there, and I’m going to go down through Florida. They’re going to cut across Hwy. 10 through Louisiana, Baton Rouge, and Houston into a Dripping Springs, TX, where I’ll be working out of, and then on to or near Eagle Pass.

Dr. Pete was part of a unit with a streamer from the Alamo. He says it’s a very historic Texas unit. He took care of them as a doctor with Operation Lone Star.

The convoy will go north of them, about 30 miles away in Kamado, Texas, to a children’s camp.

“Lydia, the beautiful lady down there, has taken care of orphans and widows,” Dr. Pete said. “You can’t write this stuff in a book. I couldn’t make this up, but she was overrun. First of all, by the COVID mandates that said you got to shut down, you can’t keep running this shelter, Number 1. Number 2, she was overrun by the number of – volumes of illegals that were coming through her neighborhood trying to get into her food pantry. And then Number 3, the cartels are a significant presence in that area because that is the end point of where they do the end around.

“So, we are looking at the bright, shiny object that is Eagle Pass. …what this is going to do is it’s going to bring light to it. Because we have to understand there is a Constitution, both state and federal, and that we have to, Number 1, expose those that argue things in the Guillain dialectics, if you will, of tort law and look at the Constitution. … this is a focus on the Constitution, we the people. That’s why we, the people, will be riding along, Mama bears, cops, veterans, truckers, and going to that location to bring light. There is nothing nefarious about this. … they know this. They know this, that this is a peaceful demonstration. This is how this could be.”

On Monday, a trucker convoy heads to Texas to try to protect our country from invasion. A conversation with one of the leaders of it, as well as with the attorney general of Texas on where the border standoff goes next. pic.twitter.com/tZ4PIViJua — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 26, 2024

The convoy will leave Virginia on January 29th to Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 3rd. They will travel to California and Arizona.

This is a peaceful assembly, and they reject any violence.

They are expecting 700,000 vehicles that will include Canadian vehicles.

These New Democrats Are Evil. They Are Destroying Democracy

Breaking footage from the I 10 freeway west in Pinal County, Arizona. Another load of illegals caught, thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies! When I asked the sheriff deputy who caught them how bad it was now, his exact words to me were: “It’s a total shit show! You could… pic.twitter.com/cnoDT9nIdv — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) January 25, 2024

BOMBGATE WAS A FRAUD. THEY MIGHT DO IT AGAIN.

This is very well said.

BOMBGATE: This Video Proves FBI Is Covering Up The Truth About The January 6 “Bomb” We must be blunt: the FBI is a dangerous, politicized, and rogue agency that must be brought to heel by @shellenberger Video by @lwoodhouse The US Department of Justice has charged over… pic.twitter.com/23DvKxUhLb — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 26, 2024

Related