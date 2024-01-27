Some UN Agency Workers Actively Participated in 10-7 Slaughter

Israel brought evidence that 12 UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinians) employees participated in the Oct. 7 attack. They even used the UN’s vehicles and facilities in the October 7 terror onslaught.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department announced a pause in funding to the U.N.’s Palestinian refugee agency pending investigation.

The UN knew where the tunnels were, and at least 12 of their workers took an active part in the slaughter of Israelis on October 7.

The US heavily funds UNRWA despite knowing they radicalize children. The US funds all sides of wars.

The US Pauses Funding.

The US funds UNRWA, which funds the Palestinian Authority, which in turn funds terrorists. Israel now says that UN employees participated in the October 7 terror attack. They allegedly knew where the tunnels were, and they participated in the attack.

The United States is the biggest donor to the agency, UNRWA, providing it with $340 million in 2022 and several hundred million dollars in 2023.

The US has paused funding. Donald Trump canceled funding, and Biden renewed it.

Naturally, the Oval Office resident lauded UNWRA just last week.

Israel’s Statement

“The Israeli Authorities have provided UNRWA with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on 7 October,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. agency that provides aid to Palestinian refugees, in a statement.

“To protect the Agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay.”

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for “an urgent investigation by UNRWA regarding the involvement of its employees in the terrorist events of 10/7.”

“It is important that UNRWA conduct a thorough internal inspection regarding the activities of Hamas and other terrorist elements in its ranks in order to ensure that the organization’s humanitarian activities are not abused,” it said in a statement.

Action Taken So Far

Two U.N. officials said the fired 12 employees are subject to a criminal investigation.

“UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the agency. “Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

In addition, a senior U.N. official briefed on the accusations called the allegations “extremely serious and horrific.”

The NY Times reports that three Israeli defense officials said military intelligence officers had collected an enormous trove of information after Oct. 7. In the past two weeks, they matched it with a second cache of intelligence that solidified an assessment that the UNRWA employees had been involved in the attack.

The Schools US Funds Schools Celebrating Hamas Massacre

According to UN Watch, a “Telegram group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in Gaza celebrated the October 7th Hamas massacre.”

Identified by name and UNWRA contract number, they are seen praising Hamas’s “holy warriors” and praying for them to murder Israelis.

“O God, tear them apart,” “kill them one by one,” “leave none of them behind,” “execute the first settler on live broadcast.” One urged that Gazans stay in place to help Hamas.

Hamas’s fighters “imbibed jihad and resistance with their mothers’ milk,” an Unrwa elementary school teacher cheered. And with U.S. tax dollars, he could have added.

UNRWA has kept Palestinians in permanent refugee camps, which have become terrorist incubators with third- and fourth-generation refugees who are educated to expect a victorious return to take over Israel.

We have imams in the US celebrating the slaughter of Oct. 7. Some terrorists are walking across our open borders. We’re importing them. Once done with Jews, they’ll come for you.

AMERICAN PATRIOTS ARE READY! pic.twitter.com/EL4k76ItyY — ୧ good faith arc ୨ (@LiterallyCanada) January 26, 2024

Related