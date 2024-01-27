Biden Dems Plan to Put Nukes 3X Power of Hiroshima in UK

The United States plans to station nuclear weapons in Britain for the first time in 15 years. It is allegedly to counter threats from Russia.

Pentagon documents reveal the US intends to place warheads three times the strength of the Hiroshima bomb on UK soil. Moscow said it would view the move as an “escalation” that would be met with “countermeasures.”

Procurement contracts for a new facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk show the US plans to house B61-12 gravity bombs “imminently” at the site.

US warheads were last stationed in Britain in 2008 when it was judged that the Cold War threat from Russia had decreased.

It is a NATO-wide program.

Some in the media are claiming it would be a catastrophe if Trump came back into office because he would start World War III; this is as Madman Joe literally threatens us with World War III.

According to The Telegraph, The unredacted documents from the US Department of Defense’s procurement database show the Pentagon has ordered equipment, including ballistic shields, for Lakenheath and state that construction of a housing facility for US soldiers at the base will start in June.

RUSSIA WILL COUNTER

Russian foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said: “In the context of the transition of the United States and NATO to an openly confrontational course of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia, this practice and its development force us to take compensating countermeasures to reliably protect the security interests of our country and its allies.”

The Pentagon insisted the documents “are not predictive of, nor are they intended to disclose any specific posture or basing details.”

Another log on the fire.

Related