Report: General Flynn will be completely exonerated this week, he was framed

“Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo reported Sunday evening that according to her sources, General Flynn will be “completely exonerated this week.”

On Friday, General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell filed a motion to dismiss based on new Brady information that was finally released by the Justice Department.

“This morning the govt produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI,” General Flynn’s attorney wrote in a filing.

“The new evidence defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24, 2017, was material to any “investigation.” The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn,” his attorney Sidney Powell states in the additional filing.

The filing indicates that FBI Director Wray and FBI General Counsel Dana Boente led the charge internally against the DOJ’s disclosure of this Brady evidence.

Boente, who briefly served as acting Attorney General after Trump became president, personally signed off on one of the federal spy warrants against former Trump campaign affiliate Carter Page.

Boente and Wray deny they led the charge.

AG Barr has an investigation into this case and Flynn’s attorneys forwarded the documents to his team.