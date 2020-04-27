Bill Gates Stands With China, Makes Them into Victims

Huh? what?

Bill Gates falsely claims China’s lies and cover up is a “distraction.” According to demented Bill Gates, “China did a lot of things right at the beginning … they avoided the incredible economic pain … I think there’s a lot of incorrect and unfair things said.”

Bill Gates claims that criticisms of how China lied and covered up the coronavirus is a “distraction”: “China did a lot of things right at the beginning … they avoided the incredible economic pain … I think there’s a lot of incorrect and unfair things said” This is all a lie pic.twitter.com/RlbwV0fUcA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2020

There is nothing true here. What is wrong with Bill Gates? He is another pro-Chinese Communist Party toady.

China had to know in December how bad this virus was and yet until mid-January, they continued to say it was not contagious from human to human. They refused to allow U.S. doctors into the country to study the virus. The Chinese Communists have continually blamed the president, calling him a racist and spreading vicious propaganda on media and social media.

The communists put enormous pressure on countries, including the U.S. to not ban travel from China, knowing how bad this virus is.

There is a lot more, and among the greatest victims are the Chinese people themselves.