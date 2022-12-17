Report J6 “Kangaroo Court” to Refer Donald Trump on 3 Criminal Charges

The Jan. 6 Soviet-style committee is reportedly planning to vote on at least three criminal referrals against former President Trump on Monday.

The political hatchet committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department pursue criminal charges targeting Trump. His alleged crimes are insurrection, obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The DOJ may or may not consider the referrals. The DOJ is running its own investigation.

Democrats have investigated Donald Trump since 2016 non-stop and have all of his personal, financial, and family documents. They never found anything.

They’re going to use an inappropriate ruling U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta in February. It says the language Trump used incited the violence that took place on Jan. 6. Mehta is an Obama judge. It also reportedly points to the 57 senators who voted to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection.

There is no evidence whatsoever that Donald Trump incited an insurrection.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized the Jan. 6 committee in a statement to The Hill.

“The January 6th un-Select Committee held show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country’s history,” he said. “This Kangaroo court has been nothing more than a Hollywood executive’s vanity documentary project that insults Americans’ intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chairman, made it clear they are going after prominent conservatives.

“We’re focused on key players, and we’re focused on key players where there is sufficient evidence or abundant evidence that they committed crimes, and we’re focused on crimes that go right to the heart of the Constitutional order such that the Congress can’t remain silent,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who comes from a communist family, said on Monday.

The five Republican lawmakers who ignored subpoenas from the committee could be included in that “key players” description. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Reps. Scott Perry (Pa.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), and Mo Brooks (Ala.) all ignored requests from the committee.

Raskin indicated five lawmakers who ignored subpoenas from the committee could be referred to the House Ethics Committee based on a constitutional statute.

