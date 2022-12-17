Twitter Files 6: Abolish the Executive Agencies?

The Intelligence agencies are corrupt, irredeemably so. If nothing else, Twitter Files 6 exposes the unabashedly and rampantly corrupt government agencies. The media is still ignoring it, showing how corrupt they are.
The executive agencies – FBI, CIA, DNI, DHS, and CISA – need some work. Buck Sexton told Jesse Watters on Primetime, “…it’s a big First Amendment violation when the equivalent of our secret police are telling a private company you’ve got to get rid of these people and take action against them. This is crazy…”
In his newest release of Twitter Files 6, Matt Taibbi calls Twitter a subsidiary of the FBI. Twitter constantly met with the FBI and had numerous portals for them. Taibbi called it “the master-canine relationship between the FBI and Twitter.” [The FBI was constantly in contact with Twitter. Twitter was a covert FBI operation turned against Americans.]
He wrote, “what most people think of as the “deep state” is really a tangled collaboration of state agencies, private contractors, and (sometimes state-funded) NGOs. The lines become so blurred as to be meaningless.”
The FBI non-stop deleted people, even with few followers, and were opposed to jokes and satire.
“The FBI’s social media-focused task force, known as FTIF, created in the wake of the 2016 election, swelled to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds.”
The Feds couldn’t seem to tell the difference between satire and reality, or think much of classified information.
“The Twitter exec writes she explicitly asked if there were “impediments” to the sharing of classified information “with industry.” The answer? “FBI was adamant no impediments to sharing exist,” Taibbi wrote.
After running through a series of tweets that show the FBI deleting tweet after tweet and posting propaganda, Taibbi concludes: “Instead of chasing child sex predators or terrorists, the FBI has agents — lots of them — analyzing and mass-flagging social media posts. Not as part of any criminal investigation but as a permanent, end-in-itself surveillance operation. People should not be okay with this.”
Check this out:
Here’s the FBI just a month ago asking Twitter for *location* information on a bunch of Twitter users, including the conservative news site @RSBNetwork. The FBI asks Twitter to “voluntarily provide” info and helpfully suggests these users violated Terms of Service. https://t.co/dMSTO5TrWh
— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 16, 2022
CHECK OUT THE ENTIRE SERIES OF TWEETS ON THE THREAD READER APP
NO FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY, except the Marshall’s Service should have police powers over a US Citizen. ALL POLICE POWER should reside in the States and Federal Agencies must be required to go through the States, Police and Courts, to arrest a US Citizen. The only exception would be the Marshall’s Service when ordered by the Court to comply with a Court ruling and Federal Agencies only when on Federal Property. I’m also not for the Federal Government owning much property! Federal Parks should be policed by the States and all Federal Lands except “The District” should be owned by States and leased to the Federal Government.
We need to rethink this whole Idea of a Public-Private Partnership since it’s obvious the Government is using this to get around Law and the Constitution.
Why is a 501(c)3 organization, a partner of the government allowed to be involved in suppressing 1st Amendment activity. CIS should also be shut down.
There was sure a battle between Gorka and Rep. Masse. Massie is right about Nunes. He certainly exposed a great deal about FISA, but when it was time to hold the government accountable, he waited for the explosive content after the vote on 702. It left me seriously disappointed with Nunes. It seems there aren’t any Republicans who are really willing to hold accountable any government agency.
The Roundtable has excellent coverage. The one Krassenstein brother is an FBI sycophant, in the extreme. He “tries” to argue with an FBI whistleblower.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTPEVCn98pk
I’ve been thinking for some time Congress needs to enact laws specific to Government employees, including severe civil and criminal penalties. Recall that government workers can view porn, not show up to work and not only cannot be fired but still get their paychecks. All this we have learned should fall under those penalties.
What stood out most about this reveal was the FBI requesting Twitter “preserve” the subscriber list of none other than the RSBN account. What The Hell. A lawyer needs to step up and file suit against these agencies. What is the probable cause for investigation into RSBN and its subscribers.
The Only remedy is to Shut Down these agencies with means to civil and criminally prosecute.