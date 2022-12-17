Twitter Files 6: Abolish the Executive Agencies?

The Intelligence agencies are corrupt, irredeemably so. If nothing else, Twitter Files 6 exposes the unabashedly and rampantly corrupt government agencies. The media is still ignoring it, showing how corrupt they are.

The executive agencies – FBI, CIA, DNI, DHS, and CISA – need some work. Buck Sexton told Jesse Watters on Primetime, “…it’s a big First Amendment violation when the equivalent of our secret police are telling a private company you’ve got to get rid of these people and take action against them. This is crazy…”

In his newest release of Twitter Files 6, Matt Taibbi calls Twitter a subsidiary of the FBI. Twitter constantly met with the FBI and had numerous portals for them. Taibbi called it “the master-canine relationship between the FBI and Twitter.” [The FBI was constantly in contact with Twitter. Twitter was a covert FBI operation turned against Americans.]

He wrote, “what most people think of as the “deep state” is really a tangled collaboration of state agencies, private contractors, and (sometimes state-funded) NGOs. The lines become so blurred as to be meaningless.”

The FBI non-stop deleted people, even with few followers, and were opposed to jokes and satire.

“The FBI’s social media-focused task force, known as FTIF, created in the wake of the 2016 election, swelled to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds.”

The Feds couldn’t seem to tell the difference between satire and reality, or think much of classified information.

“The Twitter exec writes she explicitly asked if there were “impediments” to the sharing of classified information “with industry.” The answer? “FBI was adamant no impediments to sharing exist,” Taibbi wrote.

After running through a series of tweets that show the FBI deleting tweet after tweet and posting propaganda, Taibbi concludes: “Instead of chasing child sex predators or terrorists, the FBI has agents — lots of them — analyzing and mass-flagging social media posts. Not as part of any criminal investigation but as a permanent, end-in-itself surveillance operation. People should not be okay with this.”

Here’s the FBI just a month ago asking Twitter for *location* information on a bunch of Twitter users, including the conservative news site @RSBNetwork. The FBI asks Twitter to “voluntarily provide” info and helpfully suggests these users violated Terms of Service. https://t.co/dMSTO5TrWh — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 16, 2022

