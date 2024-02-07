Report: Mayorkas Paid Chinese Communists to Come Illegally

Former FBI agent, West Point graduate, and patriot David Baumblatt has an important message for Americans:

“Illegal Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. I am a US Citizen and Military Veteran, and when I travel to America, I am Detained, Searched, Interrogated, Surveilled, Humiliated, Deceived, and Assaulted by my government.

“However, all of these illegal Chinese spies are allowed to enter FREELY.

“To all you Cuck Americans: these illegal Chinese invaders will steal your jobs, steal your information, steal your white men, steal your welfare benefits, steal your election, and steal your country, and then finally call you RACIST!!!!

“Our American Globalist Government has BETRAYED the PATRIOTS.

“Get your Guns and Ammo ready; you will realize this will be the only way to take our country back; you wait; however, if you wait until you become a MINORITY, it will be too late. Good Luck, you will need it.”

His comments are linked to the first clip below. The narrator begins:

“Migrants arriving at the southern border is unprecedented. Last year, US Customs and Border Protection recorded two and a half million instances of detaining or turning away people attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico. So what’s the fastest growing group among them? Chinese migrants. Yes, you heard that right, Chinese. We saw large groups, including many from the middle class, come through a four-foot gap at the end of a border fence 60 miles east of San Diego. The illegal entryway is a new route for those hoping to live in America…”

Watch the 13-minute CBS clip:

Illegal Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group crossing into U.S. from Mexico. I am a US Citizen and Military Veteran and when I travel to America I am Detained, Searched, Interrogated, Surveilled, Humiliated, Deceived, and Assaulted by my government. However all of… pic.twitter.com/b3LoI0AOZC — David Baumblatt 叶大卫 (@David_Baumblatt) February 5, 2024

CHINESE PAID TO COME?

According to Michael Yon, a combat correspondent who covers the border non-stop, Secretary of the Dept. of Homeland Security Alexander Mayorkas traveled to the Darien Gap in April 2022. He gave an exclusive Chinese migrant camp cash so they could expand their temporary housing camp. It is used as a stopping point on their way to enter the U.S. illegally.

One of the most concerning things he’s witnessed is the number of Chinese military-aged men coming through the Darien Gap and the fact that the Biden Admin is allegedly funding the “Chinese Nationals Only” camp in the middle of the jungle. Yon was one of the first to report on the Chinese propaganda maps that showed how to travel through South America to enter the United States illegally. He was the first reporter to use the word invasion after witnessing firsthand in Panama.

If true, Americans deserve to know why. These are Chinese Communists.

BORDER CRISIS: Why is Alexander Mayorkas Reportedly Funding Chinese Migrant Camps in the Darien Gap? Secretary of the Dept. of Homeland Security, Alexander Mayorkas reportedly traveled to the Darien Gap in April 2022 and gave an exclusive Chinese migrant camp funds in cash for… pic.twitter.com/UVHCDfCYJp — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) February 5, 2024

