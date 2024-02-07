EU Might Impose a Travel Ban on Tucker for Journalism

The European Union might impose a travel ban against Tucker Carlson for interviewing Russian President Putin.

EU lawmakers are infuriated that a journalist flew to Russia to report as journalists once did and should do. They want to slap Tucker with sanctions for “assisting” Putin.

“Putin is a war criminal, and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort; it seems logical that the External Action Service examines his case as well,” said European Parliament member Guy Verhofstadt.

They really do hate free speech. Europe is gone. They decided Putin was a war criminal but never explained the bioweaponry in Ukraine or the takeover by the WEF.

Former MEP Luis Garicano agreed. “He is no longer a newsman but a propagandist for the most heinous regime on European soil and the one which is most dangerous to our peace and security.”

Mind you, they haven’t heard the interview yet.

“So, for such propaganda for a criminal regime, you can end up on the list of sanctions. This concerns primarily travel ban to EU countries,” said MEP Urmas Paet.

According to the EU leaders, if you report, you are a propagandist. Let’s hear the interview first. The EU forgot what freedom means. The truth is we get nothing but propaganda from US and EU media.

We do not support the invasion, but we’d like to know how Russians feel about having NATO on their border. NATO was very active in Ukraine.

Why I’m interviewing Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/hqvXUZqvHX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 6, 2024

Corporate media is flipping mad because Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian President Putin. Some are calling Tucker a traitor.

The corporate media is freaking out about Tucker Carlson interviewing Vladimir Putin. Yet, history shows that the media has interviewed controversial figures in the past, like CNN with Osama Bin Laden in 1997, CBS with Saddam Hussein in 2003, 60 Minutes with Putin in 2005, and… pic.twitter.com/kFKvh7WseA — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 6, 2024

Two and a half years ago, NBC interviewed Putin. It didn’t go too well. That’s why they’ve been trying to sabotage Tucker’s interview.pic.twitter.com/hTVaKbIfdF — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 6, 2024

Benny Johnson put out the list of reporters who interviewed Putin:

2013– John Daniszewski interviewed Putin for AP 2016– John Mickelthwait interviewed Putin for Bloomberg 2017– Oliver Stone interviewed Putin for Showtime 2017– Megyn Kelly interviewed Putin for NBC 2021- Keir Simmons interviewed Putin for NBC 2021– Hadley Gamble interviews Putin for CNBC



Corporate media are flipping mad because Tucker Carlson interviewed Russian President Putin. Some are calling Tucker a traitor. In reality, traitors are those who report propaganda like much of the US and EU media.

The corporate media is freaking out about Tucker Carlson interviewing Vladimir Putin. Yet, history shows that the media has interviewed controversial figures in the past, like CNN with Osama Bin Laden in 1997, CBS with Saddam Hussein in 2003, 60 Minutes with Putin in 2005, and… pic.twitter.com/kFKvh7WseA — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 6, 2024

Two and a half years ago, NBC interviewed Putin. It didn’t go too well. That’s why they’ve been trying to sabotage Tucker’s interview.pic.twitter.com/hTVaKbIfdF — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 6, 2024

Related