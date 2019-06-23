Report Obama Officials Backchannel with Iran to Defeat Trump’s Foreign Policy

Obama officials are accused of holding backchannel communications on how to defeat President Trump’s foreign policy. Last year, John Kerry was caught engaging in shadow diplomacy with Iran through meetings with their foreign minister and others. It is believed he is also telling them how to circumvent President Trump and destroy his policies.

Dianne Feinstein also met secretly with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif recently, knowing he is responsible for directing the Iranian terror plots. She has his number on her cell phone.

According to The Daily Beast, a far-left Democrat newspaper, The Obama Team told Iran not to escalate, “don’t take Trump’s bait.”

In other words, if the President had retaliated for the tankers and the destruction of our drone, The Obama Team, in cahoots with Iran, would have used it to destroy his foreign policy, claiming Trump is baiting them so he can go to war. They could then paint him as a warmonger and destroy him.

Trump’s decision to pull back, despite many pushing him to react, was a wise move.

DEFEATING TRUMP’S FOREIGN POLICY

The Beast reports: Conversations between former Obama officials and Iranian government officials have been ongoing since November 2016. Zarif, who visits the U.S. every year for the U.N. General Assembly in New York, usually meets with lawmakers, think tanks, journalists, and former officials when he is in town.

According to The Beast: A recent round of conversations, which took place over the phone and in person over the last two months, came as lines of communication between the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Europe and elsewhere, deteriorated.

Furthermore, lawmakers are consulting with Obama officials and they are relaying information to Iran.

The Daily Beast reports:

…lawmakers on Capitol Hill pressed for details about the threat, at times turning to former Obama officials for answers.

Three Obama officials who worked closely on the Iran nuclear deal, one of whom is still in touch with Iranian government officials, traveled to Capitol Hill to brief congressional Democrats about the situation. Those former officials would not say if they passed information from Iranian government officials to members of Congress. Rather, they said they focused on educating members about their experience working with Iranian leaders and how Tehran reacts to economic pressure.

They appear to be dividing and isolating the Trump administration on the world stage, and they are perfectly content to do it with our most dangerous foes.

Obama officials say these are just normal conversations.

Normal? With our enemies during a time of great conflict?

One America News Shares Their Interpretation

