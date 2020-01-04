Report Obama warned Tehran in 2015 of an Israeli plan to kill Soleimani

The Obama-Biden administration is accused of helping Soleimani achieve untold power in Iraq. Joe Biden allegedly forced out Soleimani’s competition and Barack Obama reportedly warned Iran of a plan to kill Soleimani.

Joe Biden’s Role in Iraq

Free Beacon reports that former vice president Joe Biden enabled recently assassinated Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani to push the United States out of Iraq and deliver the country into the hands of Iran.

In 2010, as Iraq faced pivotal elections that decided the country’s direction, Soleimani went to great lengths to ensure Iranian-backed politicians won control of the government.

During that time, then-vice president Biden called pro-America Iraqi politician Ayad Allawi to demand that he stop trying to form a government. That paved the way for Soleimani to orchestrate an Iranian takeover of the Iraqi political system, according to Free Beacon.

From the New Yorker:

The deal was a heavy blow to Ayad Allawi, a pro-American secular politician whose party had won the most parliamentary seats in the elections, but who failed to put together a majority coalition. In an interview in Jordan, he said that with U.S. backing he could have built a majority. Instead, the Americans pushed him aside in favor of Maliki. He told me that Vice-President Joe Biden called to tell him to abandon his bid for Prime Minister, saying, “You can’t form a government.”

Allawi said he suspected that the Americans weren’t willing to deal with the trouble the Iranians would have made if he had become Prime Minister. They wanted to stay in Iraq, he said, but only if the effort involved was minimal. “I needed American support,” he said. “But they wanted to leave, and they handed the country to the Iranians. Iraq is a failed state now, an Iranian colony.”

Joe Biden is always wrong when it comes to foreign affairs. This all became known thanks to a New Yorker exposé.

Following the assassination of Soleimani late Thursday evening, now-Democratic presidential hopeful Biden accused the Trump administration of tossing “a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

His bashing of the President is the stick of dynamite. He’s encouraging bad behavior.

Barack Obama Is Accused of Warning Tehran

In 2015, Barack Obama took a pass on killing Soleimani. Israel had a plan to kill him, allegedly.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida in January 2018, three years before, the Obama administration warned the Iranian government about the Israeli operation. It allegedly caused issues between Israeli and U.S. intelligence.

“The report says Israel was ‘on the verge’ of assassinating Soleimani…[in 2015], near Damascus, but the United States warned the Iranian leadership of the plan, revealing that Israel was closely tracking the Iranian general,” Haaretz reported.

It wouldn’t surprise us if it’s true.

If true, it means Barack Obama aided and abetted the enemy and stood in the way of our ally.

Soleimani and his Quds Force were designated terrorists by the State Department in 2007.

The State Department wrote, “The Qods Force, a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC; aka Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps), provides material support to the Taliban, Lebanese Hizballah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC).” Last August, Brig. Gen. Ismail Ghaani, the deputy commander of the Quds Force, bragged that his operatives had killed more Americans than U.S. troops had killed Iranian fighters.

Joe’s Lying Again

As an aside, Joe Biden’s lying again. He’s claiming he didn’t oppose the raid on Osama bin Laden, but he did.

Joe Biden just got CAUGHT LYING about how he OPPOSED the raid to kill Osama bin Laden. In 2012, he told the story of how he advised President Obama not to give the order. It’s on video! pic.twitter.com/dfviVrDYbm — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 3, 2020