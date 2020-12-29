Report of a discrepancy of 205,000 votes in Pennsylvania

Twitter seems to think this doesn’t matter, but, if true, there were 205,000 more votes cast in the Pennsylvania presidential election than there were voters. The difference would easily flip the state to President Trump.

“Breaking News: In Pennsylvania there were 205,000 more votes than there were voters. This alone flips the state to President Trump.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2020

Republican State Representative Russ Diamond reported today that the results for President are way off in Pennsylvania. More ballots were cast than people voted by more than 200,000 votes.

Pa Lawmakers: Numbers Don’t Add Up,

Certification Of Presidential Results Premature and In Error pic.twitter.com/0DvmOldx1u — Russ Diamond (@russdiamond) December 28, 2020

A group of state Republican representatives analyzed election data and say they found the discrepancy:

A comparison of official county election results to the total number of voters who voted on November 3, 2020, as recorded by the Department of State, shows that 6,962,607 total ballots were reported as being cast, while DoS/SURE system records indicate that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted. Among the 6,962,607 total ballots cast, 6,931,060 total votes were counted in the presidential race, including all three candidates on the ballot and write-in candidates.

The difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to an alarming discrepancy of 170,830 votes…

It is more than twice the reported statewide difference between the two major candidates for President of the United States.

The Representatives were already concerned about “the actions of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the Executive branch, and election officials in certain counties contravening and undermining the Pennsylvania Election Code…”