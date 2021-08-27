Report: Our US soldiers and Afghans killed by US explosives Biden admin left behind

















The Marines, Brits, and Afghans killed at the Kabul airport were murdered by the explosives the Biden administration left behind – C-4 and Semtex. The residue with our fingerprints is all over the explosion area.

Among the details being sent back to the USA from Afghanistan are initial chemical analysis reports showing the chemical make-up of the detonations.

This is part of the treasure trove of $85 billion in military equipment, weapons, and ammunition left behind by the U.S. to what was planned to be the Afghan National Defense-Security Force (ANDSF).

Among all kinds of top-secret technology, the Taliban have secured US Military ID printing equipment including cases of ID blanks.

The CAC, a “smart” card about the size of a credit card, is the standard identification for active duty uniformed Service personnel, Selected Reserve, DoD civilian employees, and eligible contractor personnel. It is also the principal card used to enable physical access to buildings and controlled spaces, and it provides access to DoD computer networks and systems.

WEAPONRY:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles, etc.

-45 UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessna planes,

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 50 Caliber Sniper Systems,

1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers,

M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Communications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Reconnaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including, but are not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50. caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

They have shoulder-carry STINGER anti-aircraft missiles and a host of other “special” equipment. They also have drone jamming equipment and much more.

This is infuriating. We knew it would happen but so soon?

This SMA showed his profound lack of empathy and concern by pumping out the WOKE garbage. What is wrong with these people. Don’t treat women differently — just equally. Stop the partisan pandering garbage and do the job.

Diversity is a number – do you have people that don’t look or think like you in the room? Inclusion is listening and valuing those people. #WomensEqualityDay reminds us we’re smarter and more lethal when we come together as an inclusive, cohesive team. Our values demand it. pic.twitter.com/b72l2EcIn0 — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) August 26, 2021

Don’t worry the Biden administration’s got this.

