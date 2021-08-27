Sickening! Fallen Marine comes home but no Biden Administrator shows up

















This shouldn’t be political but where is the Biden administration? They sent these young men to Afghanistan in the most dangerous of situations and no one thought to show some measure of empathy?

Watch the tribute of one of the fallen Marines. It’s very emotional.

Among those murdered are the following young men.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, died in the attack. His father, Mark Schmitz, told KMOX Radio that the Marines came to his home in Wentzville, Missouri, at 2:40 a.m. Friday to give him the grim news.

Schmitz said his son, who grew up in the St. Louis area, was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

“This was something he always wanted to do, and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” Schmitz said of his son. “His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming.”

Marine David Lee Espinoza, a 20-year-old from Laredo, Texas was among the dead.

The Laredo Police Department, which lowered the flags outside its headquarters in honor of Espinoza, thanked the fallen Marine for his service.

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family of United States Fallen Marine, David L. Espinoza, as well as to his friends and fellow Marines,” the police department wrote on Facebook Friday. “Semper Fi. Thank you for your service.”

Maxton Soviak, a Navy hospital corpsman in his early 20s, was also killed in Thursday’s blast while stationed outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, helping to oversee the evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies, the family said.

Please pray for the repose of those soldiers and civilians who’ve died in Afghanistan recently https://t.co/0fCHA5tIwG — Nicholas (@BluegrassPapist) August 27, 2021

The father of Kareem Nikoui, another young Marine who reportedly died in the blast, said his son “loved what he was doing” and that he “always wanted to be a Marine.”

“He really loved that [Marine Corps] family. He was devoted. He was going to make a career out of this, and he wanted to go,” Steve Nikoui told the Daily Beast. “No hesitation for him to be called to duty.”

“I haven’t gone to bed all night,” Nikoui said. “I’m still in shock. I haven’t been able to grasp everything that’s going on.”

Marine Rylee McCollum of Bondurant, Wyoming, was also among those killed Thursday, and his wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, his sister said.

Is this subtle enough for you… pic.twitter.com/yB4h9ufiiY — The Norm (@truckinwithnorm) August 27, 2021

This lunatic thinks it’s funny? This administration has zero empathy. He’s callous. What is wrong with these people? They have to be stopped immediately. This goes way beyond politics.

NOW – Biden laughs, takes no questions on Afghanistan from the press.pic.twitter.com/ARWLmRaql8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2021

