Rosenstein gave Mueller authority to probe way beyond what we were told

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s scope letter is released. It shows the probe went way beyond what we were told. It was written by then-Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in August 2017 and it outlined the authority of Robert Mueller.

In December of last year, then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe wrote about Rosenstein in a two-page memo noting that Rosenstein proposed wearing a wire in the White House. The purpose was “to collect additional evidence on the president’s true intentions.” McCabe thought the scheme was plausible because “he was not searched when he entered the White House.”

Rosenstein has denied the allegations and slammed the FBI and James Comey.

Rosenstein’s scope memo had remained largely redacted. The newly released version of the document makes clear that Rosenstein didn’t hesitate to explicitly authorize a deep-dive criminal probe into the Trump team that extended well beyond Russian interference efforts.

He has been very dishonest about that. We were told Mueller was only to look for links to the Russian government, matters that arise from the probe, and obstruction of justice.

THE RUSE

Rosenstein told Mueller to go after George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Paul Manafort, and Michael Flynn, using the Logan Act and FARA.

What a deceitful snake he is.

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS

In the case of George Papadopoulos, a low-level former Trump foreign policy aide, Mueller was authorized to probe whether there had been a “crime or crimes” committed when he allegedly acted “as an unregistered agent of the government of Israel,” the scope memo stated.

FARA was always ignored, but that changed under Mueller as he probed Donald Trump and everyone around him.

MICHAEL FLYNN

The newly released version of the 2017 scope memo further makes clear that Mueller could look into whether Flynn “committed a crime or crimes by engaging in conversations with Russian government officials during the period of the Trump transition.” [The crime of talking to a Russian official during the transition — unconstitutional Logan Act]. Using the Logan Act, was a ruse, a political pretext to investigate the Trump administration.

The FBI knew General Flynn did not lie.

From @ChuckGrassley to AG Barr During 3/15/2017 briefing, Grassley claims Comey said agents who interviewed Flynn “saw nothing that led them to believe (he was) lying” and “led us to believe that Dept was unlikely to prosecute.” Later, says Comey “denied any memory” of comments. pic.twitter.com/MDahIAixUa — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 29, 2020

The Rosenstein scope memo further authorizes a FARA review into Flynn’s dealings with Turkey.

VAN GRACK WILL TAKE THE FALL

Did Flynn prosecutor Brandon Van Grack mislead Judge Sullivan about his compliance with Brady? October 2019: “The govt is not in possession of Brady evidence” The govt has not “affirmatively suppressed evidence” pic.twitter.com/Fc7p4w1vSI — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 5, 2020

Additionally, the scope memo stated that Mueller was charged specifically with investigating whether several former Trump officials — including Carter Page, Papadopoulos, and Paul Manafort — had “committed a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials with respect to the Russian government’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election for President of the United States.”

The lower-level attorney Van Crack is the one who will likely face prosecution, but don’t expect any other indictments. That way, if by some miracle, these dirtbags are held to account, you will be pleasantly surprised. When they’re not, you won’t be disappointed. These people are all running around, giving speeches, making big bucks, and General Flynn is bankrupt and his reputation in tatters. They tried to take down the President who has been tormented like no other president in U.S. history, except perhaps, for Abraham Lincoln.