Report Russia Left Explosives in Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

The International Atomic Energy Administration warns that Russian security forces placed high explosives near the Ukrainian nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia. This is the allegation.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate’s official website of Ukraine reported, “The Russian occupiers placed military equipment and explosives in the turbine department of ZNPP Unit 4.”

The Report Is Written in Ukrainian. This is a Google translation of the first few paragraphs.

The representatives of the IAEA reported on the fact that the Russian occupiers placed military equipment, weapons and explosives in the premises of the turbine department of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. This became known during the weekly communication meeting between the IAEA Crisis Center (IEC) and the State Nuclear Regulatory Commission regarding the activities of the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhya NPP site, which took place on May 2, 2023.

We will remind that at the end of July 2022, the Russian military placed heavy military equipment with ammunition, as well as weapons and explosives, in the engine room of power unit No. 1 of the ZANP.

At the beginning of August 2022, information was received regarding the placement of military equipment also in the engine room of power unit No. 2 of the ZNPP.

The report first came from Becker News.

In September 2022, Russia claimed that the Ukrainians deliberately targeted the hazardous site. Ukrainian troops made the last attack attempt on Thursday when representatives of the IAEA mission were at the station, Moscow insists.

