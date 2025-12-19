Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead by Suicide – Updated

M Dowling
Update: The  Brown University killer was a Portuguese national, and the police chief said he was a Brown student. This is confirmed. There is a possible link to the MIT professor who was murdered on Monday. I’m guessing it concerns the pro-Israel connection, but that is only conjecture. Also, the killer and the MIT professor are both Portugese.

There are reports that police swarmed a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire, cornering the Brown University shooter. He was then found dead inside a storage unit from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two students killed in the shooting at Brown were identified as Ella Cook, a Birmingham, Alabama, native and leader of the College Republicans at Brown, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman who was studying to become a doctor. Nine others were wounded.

Some believe the shooter also murdered the MIT professor, but I can’t give any details on that, except that the MIT professor was pro-Israel. The students killed at Brown were in a Jewish professor’s math lab. Professor Rachel Friedberg, a teaching professor of economics at Brown University, was also a faculty associate of the Judaic studies program and has served as an economics professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

They Had DNA

Earlier today, the police chief in Providence confirmed that DNA evidence had been found at the scene of the Brown University shooting on Saturday.

Colonel Oscar Perez of the Providence Police Department told Fox News that investigators found “physical evidence and we’re in the process of examining that evidence.”

“And yes, we have some DNA that we manipulated, and so it just progresses every day,” Perez said, adding: “It progresses every day with forensics, it progresses every day with witness statements, and so yeah, we’re just trying to find out, and we are going to do our best.”

Unnamed law enforcement sources told The New York Times and Fox News that DNA and fingerprints were found on shell casings at the scene of the shooting, in which two Brown students were killed.

It took six days to solve the crime. That’s good work, but if he was free to kill the MIT professor, that is a shame.

Earlier:

Linked Murders?

There are reports of a possible link between the murders at Brown University and the MIT professor, but the details are not available. Again, the pro-Israel connection could be a link.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was shot Monday night at his home on Gibbs Street at about 9 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and died the next morning, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Democrat media is calling these calculated murders gun violence – utter nonsense.

Saltherring
7 minutes ago

“Gun violence” my ass….it is leftist violence….which 90 or more percent of it is these days.

Martha
27 minutes ago

It will be interesting if there’s truly a connection to the Brown University shooting and the MIT professor’s murder. And why? Now that the killer is dead, we may never know.

M Dowling
It might be the pro-Israel connection between the MIT professor and the Brown Professor – it was her math lab where the shooting took place. Brown has been a hotbed of antisemitism for a long time.

