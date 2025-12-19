Suspected Brown University Shooter Found Dead by Suicide – Updated

Update: The Brown University killer was a Portuguese national, and the police chief said he was a Brown student. This is confirmed. There is a possible link to the MIT professor who was murdered on Monday. I’m guessing it concerns the pro-Israel connection, but that is only conjecture. Also, the killer and the MIT professor are both Portugese.

Portuguese national Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, 48 years old, is the MAIN SUSPECT in the Brown University/MIT Professor Shooting. He killed himself. pic.twitter.com/osACI6ReGZ — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 19, 2025

There are reports that police swarmed a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire, cornering the Brown University shooter. He was then found dead inside a storage unit from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two students killed in the shooting at Brown were identified as Ella Cook, a Birmingham, Alabama, native and leader of the College Republicans at Brown, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman who was studying to become a doctor. Nine others were wounded.

Some believe the shooter also murdered the MIT professor, but I can’t give any details on that, except that the MIT professor was pro-Israel. The students killed at Brown were in a Jewish professor’s math lab. Professor Rachel Friedberg, a teaching professor of economics at Brown University, was also a faculty associate of the Judaic studies program and has served as an economics professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

They Had DNA

Earlier today, the police chief in Providence confirmed that DNA evidence had been found at the scene of the Brown University shooting on Saturday.

Colonel Oscar Perez of the Providence Police Department told Fox News that investigators found “physical evidence and we’re in the process of examining that evidence.”

“And yes, we have some DNA that we manipulated, and so it just progresses every day,” Perez said, adding: “It progresses every day with forensics, it progresses every day with witness statements, and so yeah, we’re just trying to find out, and we are going to do our best.”

Unnamed law enforcement sources told The New York Times and Fox News that DNA and fingerprints were found on shell casings at the scene of the shooting, in which two Brown students were killed.

It took six days to solve the crime. That’s good work, but if he was free to kill the MIT professor, that is a shame.

🚨 JUST IN: The suspected Brown University shooter was found DEAD to a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Salem, New Hampshire at a storage facility. Officers have swarmed the facility, and the FBI is on-scene. Coward’s way out. pic.twitter.com/GNmZrpRVJ2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

Earlier:

JUST IN: Authorities are preparing to enter the Brown University shooting suspect’s storage unit in New Hampshire. A law enforcement source says the suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the storage facility at some point, but it’s unclear if he ever left. pic.twitter.com/P4eAotZyzU — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 19, 2025

Linked Murders?

There are reports of a possible link between the murders at Brown University and the MIT professor, but the details are not available. Again, the pro-Israel connection could be a link.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was shot Monday night at his home on Gibbs Street at about 9 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and died the next morning, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Democrat media is calling these calculated murders gun violence – utter nonsense.