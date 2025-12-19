Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States could reconsider its opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership in the future, suggesting the policy change could come about with political leadership.

Speaking at a summit in Brussels, Zelensky remarked that “The United States does not currently see us in NATO. Everything in our life is ‘for now.’ The position may change in the future. Politicians change, some live, some die.”

This was obviously a veiled reference to Donald Trump and Washington’s current stance on Ukraine joining NATO.

Ukraine’s dictator Zelensky is still getting funds and weapons, but he wants the US in the war, and he wants to join NATO. He has wanted NATO membership for years.

First, there was a Thanksgiving deadline, and now Christmas. Zelensky intends to drag this out until President Trump dies, it seems. He’s playing games clearly.

The author of the post, Dmytruk Artem, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, believes Zelensky is connected to assassination attempts on Trump and is also involved in the killing of Charlie Kirk. I know nothing of that, but he’s right about Zelensky dragging these talks out until Trump dies. That’s a little scary. Zelensky doesn’t care enough about the suffering of his people, and he certainly doesn’t care if Trump dies.

We were told Zelensky was like George Washington and Winston Churchill. It doesn’t get more absurd than that.