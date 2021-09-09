Report: Taliban pulled people off planes at Maz, killing them on the tarmac

















A report within the past 24 hours claims Taliban are pulling people off planes at Mazar-e-Sharif airport and killing them right on the tarmac.

According to war reporter Michael Yon, “From @RealSamFaddis: The latest word from Mazar-e-Sharif is that the Dept of State is still preventing planes carrying AmCits from flying out. Meanwhile, the Taliban has started pulling Afghans off the planes and killing them on the tarmac. @ANDmagazine.

That message came out 21 hours ago. Taliban will not let our people leave Mazar-e-Sharif by most accounts.

Michael Yon retweeted this message that State will not okay their destination:

India Today said most of the people on the planes are young girls.

Our report on the 6 US charter flights not being allowed to leave from the Mazar-i-Sharif airport. pic.twitter.com/0JtewiOast https://t.co/iJDrZms544 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 8, 2021

