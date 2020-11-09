Report that 132,000 Fulton County votes are red flagged as change of address

Independent reporter Kyle Becker retweeted a report by Peoples’ Pundit claiming that there are 132,000 change of address red flags in Fulton County, Georgia. That could be a game-changer if true.

They have gone through voter rolls.

These votes are “highly likely ineligible to vote and have moved,” per source.

He has access to the voter files and wonders why the tweet is listed as disputed. We wonder also.

They also found ineligible voters in Michigan. They report:

