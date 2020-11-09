Report that 132,000 Fulton County votes are red flagged as change of address

Independent reporter Kyle Becker retweeted a report by Peoples’ Pundit claiming that there are 132,000 change of address red flags in Fulton County, Georgia. That could be a game-changer if true.

They have gone through voter rolls.

These votes are “highly likely ineligible to vote and have moved,” per source.

GEORGIA. 🚨🗳️ “We are going to find that people did illegally vote. That’s going to happen… That will be found.” — GA election official Gabriel Sterling Biden’s margin of ‘victory’ in Georgia is the smallest in the country at 0.2%. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C0q7Wea8gZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 9, 2020

GEORGIA. 132,000 “Change of Address” RED FLAGS in Fulton County, GA. These votes are “highly likely ineligible to vote and have moved,” per source. Biden leads Georgia by 10K votes as of last update. It’s enough to be a *gamechanger.* 🚨🚨🔽https://t.co/J2X7VoEFkR — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 8, 2020

He has access to the voter files and wonders why the tweet is listed as disputed. We wonder also.

Wondering why @Twitter would list this tweet as “disputed”? We have access to voter files. That is our business. Do they? There are ≈132k CoA flags on the rolls in Fulton County, Georgia. First image excludes CoAs, the second does not. It’s not “disputed”. It is reality. pic.twitter.com/OGBS9EcEiQ — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 9, 2020

They also found ineligible voters in Michigan. They report:

Re: Georgia, which we just began to touch now, there are 132k CoA flags in Fulton County, alone. Just so everyone understands, and my listeners will, I’ll keep going regardless of the results of this particular election. We’re never going to stop until we clean it up. — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) November 8, 2020