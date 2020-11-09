Fox’s Cavuto censors press secretary, takes her off the air

Fox News has nothing to offer Republicans. Don’t trust them. We saw another outrageous example today via Neil Cavuto. Cavuto censored the press secretary because he didn’t like what she had to say, even though it was factual. She also stated her reasonable opinion based on the facts.

Fox News aired Kayleigh McEnany’s press conference about President Trump’s actions on voter fraud and the election results.

Ms. McEnany stated that Democrats are doing everything they can to prevent accountability, transparency, and fair accounting of the election results.

“There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room, that party my friends, is the Democrat party. You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election. You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our effort at sunlight at transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are a welcoming fraud, and you are welcoming illegal voting,” said McEnany.

Cavuto didn’t like her calling out the Democrats and interrupted, saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear that she’s charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”

Then he said he “can’t continue showing this.” He censored the President’s press secretary because he disagreed with her as she stated facts.

He can’t show it???

He took her off the air.

“I want to make sure that, maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make. That the other side is effectively rigging and cheating,” he continued moralizing. “If she does bring proof of that, of course, we’ll take you back.”

Oh, go to hell, Neil. Who does he think he is telling us what we are allowed to see?

And what is he talking about, “good countenance?”

Fox has gone to the dark side. They’re dead to Republicans. Don’t waste your time. They chose Democrats.

Neil doesn’t cut off Democrats when they accuse President Trump of crimes.

Watch:

Fox News cuts away from the Trump campaign press conference with Neil Cavuto saying that they “can’t in good countenance continue showing this” when @PressSec says that Democrats are “welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting” in the election pic.twitter.com/0d5B5cJ0D8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 9, 2020