Fox’s Cavuto censors press secretary, takes her off the air

Fox News has nothing to offer Republicans. Don’t trust them. We saw another outrageous example today via Neil Cavuto. Cavuto censored the press secretary because he didn’t like what she had to say, even though it was factual. She also stated her reasonable opinion based on the facts.
Fox News aired Kayleigh McEnany’s press conference about President Trump’s actions on voter fraud and the election results.
Ms. McEnany stated that Democrats are doing everything they can to prevent accountability, transparency, and fair accounting of the election results.
“There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room, that party my friends, is the Democrat party. You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election. You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our effort at sunlight at transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are a welcoming fraud, and you are welcoming illegal voting,” said McEnany.
Cavuto didn’t like her calling out the Democrats and interrupted, saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear that she’s charging the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”
Then he said he “can’t continue showing this.” He censored the President’s press secretary because he disagreed with her as she stated facts.
He can’t show it???
He took her off the air.
“I want to make sure that, maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make. That the other side is effectively rigging and cheating,” he continued moralizing. “If she does bring proof of that, of course, we’ll take you back.”
Oh, go to hell, Neil. Who does he think he is telling us what we are allowed to see?
And what is he talking about, “good countenance?”
Fox has gone to the dark side. They’re dead to Republicans. Don’t waste your time. They chose Democrats.
Neil doesn’t cut off Democrats when they accuse President Trump of crimes.
Watch:
Fox News cuts away from the Trump campaign press conference with Neil Cavuto saying that they “can’t in good countenance continue showing this” when @PressSec says that Democrats are “welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting” in the election pic.twitter.com/0d5B5cJ0D8
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 9, 2020
so sad wonder how Fox got bought off ?
When Mickey Mouse acquired Fox the die was cast. Actually I have always considered them lower life forms than CNN, MSNBC etc.,…at least one knew what to expect from those incompetent useful idiots …but Fox kept a couple of good people to draw in the conservative crowd and then tried to befuddle them with their maliciously hateful biased “news” and commentary…The ENTIRE Main sewer Stream fake Media HAS been converted to the ideology of the Doctrine of Deceit…it IS honourable to deceive the infidel…
It seems Fox Business wit Elizabeth MacDonald is the same promoting Center-Left propaganda downplaying Leftist extremism.
Kayleigh should ask Cavuto and the rest of the press if they were iIN on the Fraud. It sure appears that way. When someone is SO damn fearful of transparency they look guilty, and likely Are. The media are also desperate, in the extreme, they might not be able to control the narrative, and, mostly the outcome. That’s what happens when the education system attempts to push “equal outcomes”. After it’s all done we will give them a participation trophy.
Control of the “one” narrative….and you may have noticed that their scumbag brothers, the Gestapo censors of social media, are also desperately helping them to achieve that total control…
That’s a far more reaching anti-American situation. How rewarding it would be for another Trump administration to have ALL the tech giants in the crosshairs. Regulations were already in the works, so desperation abounds.
Just like the Joker meme, no it’s not getting any worse it is just more obvious now.
The scenery will be changed in the glass dollhouse of delusion…now playing the Long Dark Winter that the comrades voted for and hoped for.
Enjoy. Too bad so sad about the audacity of hype golden utopia that won’t ever be happening.
TO HELL WITH NEIL CAVUTO AND FOX NEWS! The grimy little twit is no better than the sicko liberals that do not dare to publish any comments in criticism of the sleazy, unethical, immoral, America-hating Democrat Party.
The Biden Crime Family is likely making large contributions to the media moguls at ALL of the major networks. All they have to do is tap their millions-of-dollars slush fund (a huge pile of foreign money).
Fox News can go straight to hell! I will NEVER watch their BS again. NEVER!!!!!
CAVUTO never asked for evidence when Lying’ Adam Schiff was saying he had proof of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign! He never challenged Jabba Nadler when he lied about Trump.
Cavuto is just a turd in a suit!
Cavuto, with his cheap journalism degree, has no analytical ability or ethics. He speaks to impress his leftist bosses for millions of dollars.
He insisted at one time that HCQ was poison. That is a drug which has been taken in various forms by hundreds of millions of people over a century. It is called quinine, it is sold in beverages across the country.
He is wrong on all big issues. He called Trump’s China trade policy “madness” many times. That policy resulted in lower prices and increased revenue from tariffs. He did not have the intellect or honesty to report that China had imposed large tariffs on the USA 30 years ago.