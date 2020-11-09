President: “A very large number of Ballots are impacted”

President Trump appears confidant that he has a case. “The threshold identification of Ballots is turning out to be even bigger than originally anticipated. A very large number of Ballots are impacted. Stay tuned!” he wrote on Twitter.

Twitter censored some of his tweets unnecessarily. There’s something wrong with @Jack and his staffers.

Senator Tom Cotton reminded the press that they don’t determine who the President is and when he becomes president. The decision is made by the Electoral College after the elections are certified.

