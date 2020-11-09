President: “A very large number of Ballots are impacted”

President Trump appears confidant that he has a case. “The threshold identification of Ballots is turning out to be even bigger than originally anticipated. A very large number of Ballots are impacted. Stay tuned!” he wrote on Twitter.

Twitter censored some of his tweets unnecessarily. There’s something wrong with @Jack and his staffers.

Georgia will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Wisconsin is looking very good. Needs a little time statutorily. Will happen soon! @Reince @SeanDuffyWI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes. @mschlapp & @AdamLaxalt are finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Senator Tom Cotton reminded the press that they don’t determine who the President is and when he becomes president. The decision is made by the Electoral College after the elections are certified.

The media doesn't determine election results. Legal voters do. The same Dems who for 4 years refused to admit that Hillary lost now demand the President rush to concede. Nonsense. @realDonaldTrump has every right to pursue legal remedies and recounts. This is worth fighting for. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 9, 2020