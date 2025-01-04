How Many Sleeper Cells Are Here?

November 2023 hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray

In his opening line of questioning, Chairman Green questioned Wray on the dangers posed by the millions of known gotaways at the Southwest border:

“Since January 2021, approximately 1.8 million illegal alien gotaways who evaded border patrol and entered our country, and this doesn’t even account for the unknown gotaways,which former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified before this Committee could be about 20 percent of the [total] number. Meaning the real number of gotaways is well over two million. Can the FBI guarantee the American people that known or suspected terrorists, including any from Hamas or other tour groups, or not amongst those gotaways?”

Wray answered:

“The group of people that you’re talking about are a source of great concern for us. That’s why we are aggressively using all 56 of our joint terrorism task forces.”

Chairman Green continued:

“But there’s really no way for you to guarantee Hamas isn’t in them. … Do you think that number, that increased number increases the threat to the American people?”

Wray answered:

“I think any time you have a group of people in the United States we don’t know nearly enough about, that is a source of concern for us.”

Chairman Green continued:

“So, wording it maybe another way if that number were lower and the border wasn’t as open as it is, and we’d be safer?”

Wray answered:

“I think greater fidelity about who is coming into this country and how they are getting in is essential.”

Chairman Green continued:

“Those individuals on that [terrorist] watchlist that we talk about, why do you think four years before this, there were only eleven and suddenly there were 294 in the past few years? Why do you think that is so?”

Wray answered:

“I can tell you the threats that come from the other side of the border are very much consuming FBI field offices, not just in the border states.”

Chairman Green asked:

“I agree. If I heard you correctly, what you just said is that every state is a border state now. Is that what you just said?”

Wray concluded:

“I didn’t put it quite that way, but the threats that come from the other side of the border are affecting every state, yes.”

That was more than a year ago, and the borders remained open. The administration continually lied and said the borders were secure.

How many sleeper cells did the Democrat regime let in? Good question. We don’t know.

How many sleeper cells did Biden, Kamala, and Mayorkas let in? pic.twitter.com/R0k5Zr9D0q — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 3, 2025

Especially thank this idiotic regime, and oblivious Mitch McConnell who only cares about Ukraine.

HOLY SH!T Kamala Harris doesn’t know the Pledge Of Allegiance pic.twitter.com/mJGW8uQEcw — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email