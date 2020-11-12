Report Trump to start a digital media company to “wreck Fox”

On Election Night, Fox News called Arizona with only 1% of the vote while ignoring Texas and Florida when the states obviously went for President Trump. It looked like a deliberate attempt to suppress the Trump vote.

According to Axios , President Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to clobber Fox News and undermine the somewhat conservative-friendly network, sources tell Axios.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it” said a source who we are told has detailed knowledge of Trump’s intentions.

You can’t trust that or anything that comes from this media. However, if he can form a company, we would once again have free speech. It wouldn’t be easy for him to get a license under this administration but perhaps digital is easier.

With loyal viewers and longtime dominance, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said on a Nov. 3 earnings call: “We love competition. We have always thrived in competition. … Fox News has been the number one network, including broadcast networks, … from Labor Day through to Election Day.”

Oh, sure, that’s believable Lachlan. How loyal will they be as Fox continues his march to the left and betrays Republicans? The schizoid network has leftists on during the day and conservative commentators at night.

Allegedly Trump plans a digital media channel that would stream online, which would be cheaper and quicker to start.

Trump’s digital offering would likely charge a monthly fee to MAGA fans. Many are Fox News viewers, and he’d aim to replace the network — and the $5.99-a-month Fox Nation streaming service, which has an 85% conversion rate from free trials to paid subscribers — as their top destination.

Trump’s database of email and cellphone contacts would be a huge head start, Axios writes. “Trump’s lists are among the most valuable in politics — especially his extensive database of cellphone numbers for text messages,” they write.

The nameless source claims he will slam Fox regularly.

President Trump criticizes Fox periodically now for their leftward drift.

“Fox has changed a lot,” Trump said during the most recent interview he has given anywhere, with “Fox & Friends” on Election Day. “Somebody said: What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago? And I say, Fox.”

“I’m not complaining — I’m just telling people,” Trump added. “It’s one of the biggest differences this season compared to last.”