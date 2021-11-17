Report WH Might Push Kamala on to the US Supreme Court

















A stunning CNN article reviews the “frustration” in the White House over Kamala Harris’s failures as the Vice President. Allegedly, Joe Biden and Jill do not get along with Kamala Harris. For her part, she believes she isn’t given enough visibility. That’s not the most striking element of the story, but rather the comment about putting her on the Supreme Court is.

The authors, Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright note in the article:

“Defenders and people who care for Harris are getting frantic. When they’re annoyed, some pass around a recent Onion story mocking her lack of more substantive work, one with the headline, “White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through.” When they’re depressed, they bat down the Aaron Sorkin-style rumor that Biden might try to replace her by nominating her to a Supreme Court vacancy. That chatter has already reached top levels of the Biden orbit, according to one person who’s heard it.”

It’s hard to know if they could ram through expanding the Supreme Court of the United States before losing control of both houses of Congress in 2022 [if they don’t cheat].

But if for some reason one of the justices decided to retire or had a sudden untimely death in the next few months then could a Harris confirmation be pushed through before 2022?

Pray for the health of our Supreme Court Justices.

Additionally, why would she remove herself from the position of Vice President?

All she has to do is just wait out Biden while making videos and speeches throughout the world.

Everyone knows about Biden’s rapid mental decline and it is possible that he won’t last the next three years. Think of a cat waiting outside a mouse hole, eventually, he has to come out of his hole.

This article was written by one of our anonymous researchers.

Related















